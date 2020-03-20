Madejski Stadium to host disabled football hopefuls

The England Talent Team are coming to Reading FC’s Madejski Stadium to give disabled footballers, aged 7-16 years old the opportunity to showcase their skills in a bid to start their journey to become an England international.

Young disabled footballers will be given the chance to showcase their skills as the England Talent Team are coming to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, May 30.

Footballers aged 7-16, will make a bid to start their journey to become England internationals at the home of Reading Football Club.

Berks & Bucks FA, Hampshire FA, Middlesex FA, Oxfordshire FA and Surrey FA, in partnership with Reading FC and The Saints Foundation, are hosting this year’s England Talent Day event which will run from 9:30am-12pm.

The two-hour football session will include a series of practices and games delivered by specialist coaches, all overseen by the England Talent Team. Following the England Talent Day, players may then be selected and invited to join their respective impairment specific Regional Talent Hubs for the season.

Players will be given the unique experience of using Reading FC’s home changing room facilities before moving down the tunnel to play on the Madejski pitch.

Jonathan Coles, Disability Football Development Officer at Berks & Bucks FA, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young footballers with disabilities in our region to access the FA Disability Talent Pathway and the chance of one day representing England.

“We’re delighted to be hosting the event here in Berkshire with Reading FC for the whole of the South East Region and can’t wait to see so many young talented footballers take to the pitch at the Madejski!”

Players will be split into two age groups; 7 to 11-years-old and 12 to 16-years-old. Registered players must be eligible within one of the following impairment groups:

• Amputee (Lower or Upper limb)

• Blind (B1)

• Deaf or Hearing Impaired (male and female)

• Cerebral Palsy or Acquired Brain Injury (ABI)

• Partially Sighted (B2/B3)

• Powerchair (please note that the Powerchair Talent Day will take place on an alternative date, more information will be sent to registered powerchair participants).

