Magical night out with Pete Firman and, well, TBC

One of the UK’s leading comedian/magicians is preparing to bring his new show, Pete Firman and the Amazing TBC, to Norden Farm Centre for the Arts next month.

His skill for fusing magic and comedy has made him one of the most in-demand magicians working on British television.

In this show he is joined by a special guest who has no previous conjuring experience. Together they will perform jaw-dropping magic without any rehearsal. Unplanned! Unpredictable! Unwise, perhaps!

You can see them in action on Friday, March 13, from 8pm.

Tickets cost £16 and the show is suitable for ages 14 upwards.

For more details, or to book call the box office on 01628 788997 or visit www.nordenfarm.org