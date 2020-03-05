Make a date for these historic dates thanks to Reading Phoenix Choir

READING PHOENIX CHOIR is teaming up with Berkshire Maestros, Berkshire Children’s Choir and Berkshire Young Voices for its annual concert.

The event has the theme Five Days That Changed The World, and is a piece written by Bob Chillcott, originally for the Worcester International Festival for Young Singers in 2013.

It focuses on five different events that made history:

Thursday, March 29, 1455: The invention of printing

Friday, August 1, 1834: The abolition of the slave trade

Monday, December 14, 1903: The first powered flight

Friday, September 28, 1928: The discovery of penicillin

Wednesday, April 12, 1961: The first man in space (Yuri Gagarin, pictured).

Each movement in the concert fuses words and music to create a unique account of these big moments.

The concert also features music by John Sheppard, William Byrd, John Rutter, Charles Villiers Stanford, Gustav Holst, Hubert Parry and Kim André Arnesen.

The choir will be performing on Saturday, March 7, from 7.30pm in the University of Reading’s Great Hall in London Road, Reading.

Tickets cost from £10 to £23, and for under 16s, they are £7.50.

For more details, or to book, call 0118 960 6060 or log on to www.readingphoenixchoir.org.uk