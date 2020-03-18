Make a date for Twyford Together's Easter Egg Hunt

THE annual Twyford Easter Egg Hunt will be taking place on Saturday, March 28.

Organised by Twyford Together, the event starts at King George’s Field, and take families on a tour of the village, learning more about its history along the way.

Each participant will receive an Easter egg and free entry to the Twyford and Ruscombe Horticultural Association (TRHA) Spring Show which is also taking place that afternoon. Refreshments will be on sale in the café at the Spring Show.

Proceeds will go to the work of Building For The Future.

The event runs from 2pm to 4pm and places cost £4.50 per family.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/twyford-egg-hunt