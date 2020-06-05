Mamma mia! That’s one way to celebrate 30 years of business.

Great minds, and mimes, think alike, as one Wokingham company has demonstrated.

Broad Street-based Prospect Estate Agents have celebrated 30 years of business with a charity fundraiser that Freddie Mercury himself would be proud of.

The musical montage, which is raising funds for mental health charity Mind, premiered at noon today on the company’s website.

Prospect’s rendition of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody features clips of employees miming the hit accompanied by the original track and vocals.

Managing director at Prospect Estate Agency, Mark Towell said: “To celebrate the business’ anniversary we wanted to do something really special in 2020 by hitting a huge milestone of donating £100,000 to charities over the last few years.”

“Our pledge at the start of this year was to give back for any house sale or let, but this was hit by Covid-19, hence why we felt we had to do something to continue working towards this goal.

“Given the current situation and how people have had to deal with the lockdown measures in place, charities like Mind are playing a pivotal role in supporting people across the country.

“This left no doubt in our minds that we are doing this for the most appropriate charity of this moment.

Filmed over Zoom, the quirky fundraiser sees employees showcase their dance moves, acting skills and pets in what is an amusing and no doubt unforgettable 6 minutes.

The company has currently achieved 17% of its target fund, £3000, an amount it hopes will rise following the launch of its video this afternoon.

Mr Towell added: “While this will never be a chart-topper on iTunes, we hope people will support us in reaching our target for such a superb cause.”

To view the video log on to bit.ly/2XxUpG6 . And to donate to the cause visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zoom-concert-for-mind.