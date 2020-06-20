Man arrested after multiple stabbing in Reading town centre

POLICE have arrested a man following a stabbing which took place in Reading earlier this evening.

Officers, along with other emergency services were called to Forbury Gardens, in Reading’s town centre at around 7pm following reports of a stabbing that had taken place.

They arrested a man at the scene who is now in police custody.

Police confirmed that multiple people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Although early reports linked the incident with a Black Lives Matter protest, this took place peacefully earlier in the day and it is not thought to be connected.

However, there were families with children in the park at the time of the incident.

Police are also asking people not to share a video on social media.

Please avoid speculation or sharing of video or images of the serious incident in Reading. An investigation will be ongoing. Follow @ThamesVP for updates. — National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) (@PoliceChiefs) June 20, 2020

They are asking the public to avoid the area while officers are on scene.

However, a small group has assembled by St Laurence’s Church, close to The Forbury, with some sitting on the pavement waiting for news.

Thankfully, the town centre is calm and reasonably quiet as people adhere to lockdown guidelines to stay at home where possible.

Cordons have been placed on roads and footpaths leading to the park in the centre of the town’s historic Abbey quarter.

At the moment, Forbury Road is closed to all traffic in both directions. Drivers wishing to head to Caversham from the A329m will need to go the other way around Reading’s IDR.

A spokesperson from Thames Valley Police said: “We would ask members of the public not to share images or videos of the incident on social media, but instead to report these to the police.“We would ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contacts Thames Valley Police by calling 999, quoting reference 1159 20/6.”