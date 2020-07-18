Man arrested after woman in her 70s dies in M4 collision

A MAN from West Sussex has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following an incident on the M4 yesterday afternoon.

Now, Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The fatal road collision happened on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, between junction 13 at Newbury and junction 12 at Reading at around 1.55pm on Friday, July 17.

It involved three vehicles, a white Astra van, a black Landrover Freelander and a white Audi A3.

Sadly the driver of the Landrover, a 73-year-old woman from Wales, died at the scene. The passenger of the same vehicle, a 74-year-old man from Wales, was taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

No-one else was injured.

A man, aged 40 from West Sussex, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remains in police custody.

Investigating officer Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said: “Our thoughts at this time remain with the families of those affected by this collision.

“An investigation has started and we would like to hear from anyone who has information which could help.

“If you saw this collision happen or think your dash-cam footage may have captured this incident, please get in touch.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by calling the non-emergency number 101 or by making a report online, please use the reference number 43200219124.”