Man arrested following incident in Tabby Drive, Three Mile Cross

Police cordon off road and an ambulance called to scene

POLICE have arrested a Reading man on suspicion of a public order offence.

The 47-year-old man was arrested in Tabby Drive, Three Mile Cross today (Sunday, January 19) at approximately 3pm.

A police cordon was put in place, close to the junction with Sambar Grove. It has since been taken down and the road has been reopened.

Police were called to Tabby Drive in Three Mile Cross for a ‘welfare incident’ Picture: Phil Creighton

Earlier in the day, there had been a large police presence including vans and several cars.

An ambulance was also seen visiting a property in the road.

A resident told wokingham.today that the size of the police presence had surprised the community.

They said: “The cordon was pretty big. A neighbour who lives closer said they’d never seen so many police in one place before.

“They had battering rams and everything. Apparently they were banging on the door, and the man was shouting out of the window that he’d be down in two minutes.

“The cordon was in place for about 90 minutes.”

In a post on social media, Thames Valley Police described it as a “welfare incident” and added: “no-one has been injured and there is no risk to the wider public”.

The arrested man is currently being held in police custody.