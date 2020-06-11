The Wokingham Paper

Man charged with sexually assaulting three different women over two years

by Staff Writer0
Reading Magistrates Court

A WALTHAM-ST-LAWRENCE man has been charged with sexually assaulting three different women over a two-year period. 

Thames Valley Police said that David Mullan, 34 and from Broadmoor Road in the village, was charged with five counts of rape of a female aged 16 or over, and a count each of sexual assault of a female aged 16 or over, and assault by beating.

The charges, made on Sunday, June 7, are in relation to incidents which occurred in Waltham St Lawrence, on three dates between October 2018 and June 2020, involving three women.

Mullan appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 8; Thames Valley Police said that no pleas were entered.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, July 6.

