Man charged with three burglaries in Wokingham

EARLIER this week, a man was been charged with three burglaries in Wokingham.

Michael Barter, aged 26, of no fixed abode, was charged on Tuesday, April 4 with three counts of burglary dwelling and two counts of attempted burglary dwelling.

The charges are in connection with multiple incidents that occurred on Saturday, February 29 between midnight and 3am.

Properties in Holmes Crescent, Meadow Road and Oaklands Drive were broken into and items stolen. In Meadow Walk and Meadow Way, entry was attempted but no items were stolen.

Barter has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, October 6.