Man in 80s has bank card stolen in Wokingham town centre: CCTV released

AFTER an elderly Wokingham man had his bank account raided, Thames Valley Police have released an image of a woman they believe could help their investigation. 

The incident took place between 11am and 11.15am in Wokingham on Tuesday, January 7. 

The man, who is in his 80s, had his bank card stolen. It was then used to make multiple cash withdrawals, including the Santander branch on Broad Street, Wokingham.

Now, police have released the picture in an attempt to crack the case. 

Investigating officer PC Rachel Pithers, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe that this woman may have important information that could help with my investigation. 

“If you recognise this woman, or believe that it might be you, please get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200096633. If you are unable to contact us online you can call the non-emergency number 101, however please note that our waiting times may be longer than usual.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

