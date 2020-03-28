Man in serious but stable condition after lunchtime stabbing

A MAN has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in a Bracknell town centre street.

Now, Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for witnesses in a bid to catch the attacker.

The incident took place in Canterville Place around 1.40pm on Friday, March 27.

It is off Church Road and close to both Bracknell’s railway and bus stations.

The 33-year-old victim is in a serious, but stable condition in hospital after suffering several stab wounds.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Jonathan Groenen, said: “This was a serious incident that happened in the middle of Friday afternoon in the street in Canterville Place.

“We believe that three males attacked their victim and then left the scene on foot.

“A scene-watch is in place in Canterville Place and also at Large Bridges Drive, although these will soon be lifted.

“I am appealing to anybody that witnessed the incident, or has any information that can assist this investigation to please make contact with police.

“You can do so by making a report, preferably online, quoting reference 43200099166 or alternatively by calling 101.

“For 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I appreciate the concern an incident such as this will cause in the local community, but at this early stage of the investigation, I believe that the victim and the offenders are known to each other.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area while our investigation continues, and I would encourage anybody with information to please speak to officers at the scene.

“We have measures in police to ensure our officers are protected from Covid-19 and I would like to assure the local community that we are investigating this offence thoroughly.”