Man in twenties injured in late-night collision on Reading’s Wokingham Road, police appeal for witnesses to come forward

A MAN riding a scooter has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision late last night.

Now Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place around 10.45pm on Thursday, September 10.

Officers said that the driver of a 125cc Yamaha X-Max scooter was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Polo on Wokingham Road, close to the junction of St Bartholomews Road, in neighbouring Reading.

The rider of the scooter, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

No one else was injured.

Investigating officer PC Matt Woollams-Seeney, of the Roads Policing Unit at Three Mile Cross, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident to check their dash-cam footage and get in touch if they can help with my investigation.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200284619, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”