Man jailed for eight weeks over theft and vehicle interference

A MAN has been sentenced to eight weeks in jail after multiple accounts of theft and vehicle interference offences in Reading and Henley-on-Thames.

Paul Thatcher, aged 43, no fixed abode, was arrested on Friday, January 24 and charged with three counts of vehicle interference and three counts of theft from motor vehicle the next day.

Five of the offences occurred between January 13 and 21 at various locations in Reading, and the sixth offence took place in the early hours of the morning on December 10, outside The Saracens Head pub in Henley-on-Thames.

The offences involved vehicles being broken into and items being stolen.

Thatcher appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning where he pleaded guilty to all six counts.

Investigating officer PC Camelia Pacurar of the Reading Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Following a comprehensive investigation, the strength of evidence against Thatcher led to an early guilty plea and sentence at court.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate offending of this nature and will also strive to bring those to justice who commit such invasive crimes.”