Man left with fractured jawbone after a late-night assault in Lower Earley

A MAN was left with a fractured jawbone after a late-night assault in Lower Earley which police say “substantiate to grievous bodily harm”.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place around 10pm on Thursday, April 2.

The victim was a man in his twenties, and was attacked at the junction of Bradmore Way and Cutbush Lane in Lower Earley.

The attacker told his victim to handover what he had in his pocket. The victim refused and the man punched him to the left side of his head.

The victim sustained a fractured jawbone and received hospital treatment for the injury.

Thames Valley Police said that the man has since been discharged.

The offender is described as a white man in his twenties, of slim build with an unkempt beard. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and a loose bandana around his neck. He was also walking a medium sized black dog, similar to a pitbull.

Investigating officer PC Philip Davies, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This assault has left the victim with injuries which substantiate to grievous bodily harm.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw this incident or who has any information about what happened to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can get in touch with police by calling 101 quoting reference 43200103108.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”