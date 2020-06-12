Man remanded in custody after being charged with child sex offences

A MAN has been charged with child sex offences that are alleged to have taken place in Wokingham and Maidenhead.

Thames Valley Police said that Ashley Jenkins, 25 and of Ray Park Avenue, Maidenhead, was charged on Tuesday, June 9, of the following offences:

One count of rape of a girl under 13

One count of possessing an indecent photograph of a child

One count of taking an indecent photograph of a child

Three counts of making indecent photographs of a child

One count of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

The police said that the alleged incidents took place between February 2017 and June 2020.

Jenkins has been remanded into custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, July 13.