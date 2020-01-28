Man sought following sexual assault in Reading

Police would like to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault in Reading. Picture: Thames Valley Police

CCTV IMAGES have been released by the Police of a man who may have important information following an incident of sexual assault in Reading.

At around 1.40am on Sunday, October 21 2018, the victim, a woman aged in her thirties, was sexually assaulted in Yield Hall Place, while walking over the bridge across the River Kennett in the direction of Queens Road.

Police say the victim was not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Yong Chung, of Reading police station, said: “We are releasing these CCTV images of a man who may have vital information relating to this incident.

“If anyone recognises the man in this image, or if this man is you, please contact police as we would like to speak to him regarding this incident.

“I would also urge any members of the public who believe they have information, or who witnessed this incident, to speak to police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43180321578. You can also make reports online, or call Crimestoppers for 100% anonymity on 0800 555 111.”