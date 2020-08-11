The Wokingham Paper

Man wanted after breaching bail conditions

by John Wakefield0
Arfan Bashir
Arfan Bashir

AN APPEAL has been launched to find a man who has breached his bail conditions.

Arfan Bashir, 37, is wanted on recall to prison and Thames Valley Police wants to find him. 

Around 6ft tall, Asian and of medium build, the Berkshire man is known to frequent Slough, Bracknell, Reading, Manchester, Bristol and Leicestershire.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Abbie Ward, based at Windsor police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Bashir.

“We would ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to please contact us.

“If you do see him please do not approach him but call 101 or 999.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43200246708.

