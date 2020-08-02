The Wokingham Paper

MAP: Find out which venues in Wokingham, Reading and Bracknell are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out

Eat Out to Help Out
The Chancellor Rishi Sunak helps to advertise Eat Out To Help Out by putting up stickers in participating restaurants and cafes in Northallerton Picture; HM Treasury

HUNDREDS of restaurants, cafes, pubs and fast food outlets across Berkshire are now offering half-price meals thanks to a new Government initiative. 

Today sees the launch of Eat Out To Help Out, which sees participating venues give diners up to 50% off their bills, up to £10, if they visit on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday in August. 

The offer is only on food and non-alcoholic drinks, there is no minimum spend and no voucher to take – the participating sites will deduct the discount from the bill. 

There is no minimum spend and the discount can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts. The maximum discount per person is £10. All diners in a group of any size will qualify for the automatic discount.

And the scheme is open to all types of business, from the big chains such as Pizza Express and Nando’s, and family-owned restaurants such as Sanpa inn Wokingham. 

It is part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Plan For Jobs, which includes a focus on the hospitality sector, which is also enjoying a VAT reduction from 20% to 5%. 

Across the country, more than 72,000 establishments. 

To help people find their local restaurants, last week the Government launched a postcode checker. It lists sites within five miles of the address entered. There have already been over 3.3 million and many restaurants have since seen a boost in bookings. 

Chancellor Sunak said: “Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme’s number one aim is to help protect the jobs of 1.8 million chefs, waiters and restaurateurs by boosting demand and getting customers through the door.

“More than 72,000 establishments will be serving discounted meals across the country, with the government paying half the bill. The industry is a vital ingredient to our economy and it’s been hit hard by coronavirus, so enjoy summer safely by showing your favourite places your support – we’ll pay half.”

He added that the scheme will help protect the jobs of the hospitality industry’s 1.8 million employees by encouraging people to safely return to their local restaurants, cafes and pubs where social-distancing rules allow.

The Government acknowledges that some people may be worried about returning to eat out, but points out that businesses have prepared to become Covid-secure through, for example, protective screens, contactless payments, social distancing, one way walking systems, online bookings and reduced capacity.

To help people, Wokingham.Today has created a Google Map showing all the venues taking part in Wokingham and neighbouring towns. 

The information was correct as of Saturday, August 2, but more restaurants may have signed up since this point. Some venues are part of chains and the parent company has said they are open, but this may not be case – advance booking is advisable to avoid disappointment. 

Some restaurant names vary from the business name, this may be reflected in the data you see on the map. 

And the pins placed on the map are approximate and based on the postcode of the venue. 

NameAddress  TownPostcode
THE TABLESPOON BRASSERIE45 Chobham RoadAscotSL5 0DS
Fego Restaurant Sunningdale9 Broomhall BuildingsChobham RoadAscotSL5 0DU
ELIANE3 Station ParadeLondon RoadAscotSL5 0EP
dukes head2 Upper Village RoadAscotSL5 7AG
Dog and Partridge92 Upper Village RoadAscotSL5 7AQ
Fego Caffe Ascot1b the HermitageHigh StreetAscotSL5 7HD
Ascot Spices29 High StreetAscotSL5 7HG
Starbucks Ascot High Street57 High StreetAscotSL5 7HP
RAGC LtdWinkfield RoadAscotSL5 7LJ
The thatched tavernThatched TavernCheapside RoadAscotSL5 7QG
THE BARN RESTAURANTCOWORTH PARKBLACKNEST ROADASCOTSL5 7SE
RESTAURANT COWORTH PARKCOWORTH PARKBLACKNEST ROADASCOTSL5 7SE
DRAWING ROOMCOWORTH PARKBLACKNEST ROADASCOTSL5 7SE
Lavender Park Golf CentreLavender Park Golf CentreSwinley RoadAscotSL5 8BD
Royal ForestersThe Royal Foresters HotelLondon RoadAscotSL5 8DR
Rajbhoog Restaurant4 High StreetSunninghillAscotSL5 9NE
The Victoria ArmsTerrace Road NorthBinfieldRG42 5JA
Pepe's Piri Piri1 WestviewMarket StreetBracknellRG12 1AJ
Mason and Rye27 The AvenueService Yard BBracknellRG12 1BD
Fuego27 The AvenueService Yard BBracknellRG12 1BD
BAR TORINO LIMITED19 High StreetBracknellRG12 1DL
Blue's SmokehouseBlue's SmokehouseHigh StreetBracknellRG12 1DS
Brown Bag51 High StreetBracknellRG12 1EA
Starbucks BracknellUnit 2A4 Princess SquareBracknellRG12 1LS
SAMBAVI PETROLEUM LIMITEDLondon RoadBracknellRG12 2TB
Balti King7 Rectory RowBracknellRG12 7BN
South Hill Park Arts CentreWilde Theatre, South Hill ParkRingmeadBracknellRG12 7PA
COPPID BEECH HOTELJohn Nike WayBracknellRG12 8TF
The Look In Community Cafe2 Great Hollands SquareBracknellRG12 8UX
Sultan Balti House Ltd7 Great Hollands SquareBracknellRG12 8UX
The Stag & HoundsForest RoadBinfieldBracknellRG42 4HA
Stirrups HotelStirrups HotelMaidens GreenBracknellRG42 6LD
The Admiral Cunningham Hotel Admiral Cunningham Hotel priestwood court road bracknellrg421tu
Bill'sBraccan WalkThe LexiconBracknellRG12 1BE
FridaysUnit 6FEagle LaneBracknellRG12 1BG
The BridgeWokingham RoadBracknellRG42 1PP
The Green ManCrowthorne RoadEasthampsteadBracknellRG12 7DL
Silver BirchLiscombeBracknellRG12 7De
Running HorseLondon RoadBracknellRG12 2UJ
MorrisonsThe Peel CentreSkimped Hill LaneBracknellRG12 1EN
The Golden RetrieverNine Mile RideBracknellRG40 3DR
The Horse and GroomBagshot RoadBracknellRG12 9RB
M&S Café1 The AvenueBracknellRG12 1BD
McDonald'sThe KeepBracknellRG12 7WT
McDonald'sUnit 43, The LexiconBracknellRG12 1EA
Pizza Express7 Eagle LaneThe LexiconBracknellRG12 1HB
Pizza HutThe PointSkimped Hill LaneBracknellRG12 1EN
StarbucksUnit 2Princess SquareBracknellRG12 1LS
Market InnStation Road BracknellRG12 1HY
Wagamama6 Eagle LaneNorthern Retail CornerBracknellRG12 1BG
ZizziUnit 6c9 Eagle Lane, The LexiconBracknellRG12 1GB
The Old ManorGrenville PlaceBracknellRG12 1BP
Brewer's FayreArlington SquareWokingham RoadBracknellRG42 1NA
Beefeater - Downshire ArmsDownshire WayBracknellRG12 7AA
The Griffin10-12 Church RoadCavershamRG4 7AD
Alto Lounge32-32A Church StreetCavershamRG4 8AU
The Traveller's Rest180 Henley RoadCavershamRG4 5DL
Two Sisters Cafe Ltd165 High StreetCrowthorneRG45 7AF
Beatons Tearoom & Bookshop241 High StreetCrowthorneRG45 7AH
Costa CoffeeSherwood House104 High StreetCrowthorneRG45 7AX
The Prince2 High StreetCrowthorneRG45 7AZ
RAJMONI11-12 Maiden Lane CentreEarleyRG6 3HD
The GeorgeLoddon Bridge RoadEarleyRG6 7EN
The Queens OakThe Queens OakChurch LaneFinchampsteadRG40 4LS
The GreyhoundLongwater RoadFinchampsteadRG40 3TS
The Five HorseshoesThe Five HorseshoesHenley on ThamesRG9 6EX
Starbucks Henley Market StreetMarket StreetHenley-on-ThamesRG9 2BA
The Maltsters ArmsThe Maltsters ArmsRotherfield GreysHenley-on-Thames Rg94qd
The Wheelwright ArmsDavis WayHurstRG10 0TR
Toby CarberyUnit 2, The SquareChalfont WayLower EarleyRG6 5HJ
The Earley RetreatChalfont CloseLower EarleyRG6 5HZ
McDonald'sThe SquareChalfont WayLower EarleyRG6 5HJ
Seven Red RosesMaiden PlaceLower EarleyRG6 3HA
Veeno Reading 20 Valpy StreetReadingRG1 1AR
Valpy Street Bar and Bistro17-19Valpy StreetReadingRG1 1AR
Treatz Reading29 Friar StreetReadingRG1 1DP
Shed8 Merchants PlaceReadingRG1 1DT
Subway Friar Street34 Friar StreetReadingRG1 1DX
Maza Doner T/A German Doner Kebab106 Friar StreetReadingRG1 1EP
Memory of Sichuan109 Friar StreetReadingRG1 1EP
Malmaison Reading18-20 Station RoadReadingRG1 1JX
Subway Reading Station4 Brunel Arcade Station ApproachReadingRG1 1LT
Anonymous Coffee Co.The Curious Lounge 20 Tudor RoadReadingRG1 1NH
Soul DeliSpaces Greyfriars Road9 Greyfriars RoadReadingRG1 1NU
Nibsy's coffee shopNibsy's Coffee Shop,26 Cross StreetReadingRG1 1SN
Starbucks Reading Queen Victoria Street21 Queen Victoria StreetReadingRG1 1SX
itsu Reading31 Queen Victoria StreetReadingRG1 1SY
Sapana Home8 Queen Victoria StreetReadingRG1 1TG
rafina coffee lounge45 West StreetReadingRG1 1TZ
Thai Corner47West StreetReadingRG1 1TZ
KFC - Reading Broad Street73-74Broad StreetReadingRG1 2AF
Mission Burrito - ReadingUnit 15aRiverside Level the Oracle CentreReadingRG1 2AG
Osaka RestaurantUnit 16Riverside Level the Oracle CentreReadingRG1 2AG
WOLF ITALIAN STRETT FOOD94 Broad StreetReadingRG1 2AP
Buenasado Argentine SteakhouseUnit 28Lower Ground Level the Oracle CentrReadingRG1 2AQ
The Real GreekThe Oracle CentreReadingRG1 2AT
Ori CaffeJohn LewisBroad StreetReadingRG1 2BB
Insomnia Coffee House116-117Broad StreetReadingRG1 2BD
Starbucks Reading King Street1 Buttermarket6 King StreetReadingRG1 2BH
Dickens Bar & Restaurant 10-12 King StreetReadingRG1 2HE
Bhel Puri House10-12 King StreetReadingRG1 2HE
The SOJU9-11 King WalkReadingRG1 2HG
Little Dessert Shop19-23Kings WalkReadingRG1 2HG
Tasting House30aChain StreetReadingRG1 2HX
Anonymous Coffee Co.30aChain StreetReadingRG1 2HX
Bluegrass BBQ15 Gun StreetReadingRG1 2JR
Reading Smash5 Gun StreetReadingRG1 2JR
7 Bone Burger Co - Reading59-60St Marys ButtsReadingRG1 2LG
Zerodegrees - Microbrewery & Restaurant9 Bridge StreetReadingRG1 2LR
CURA CATERING LIMITED87 Southampton StreetReadingRG1 2QU
AR FOODS LTDPAPPADAMS AR FOODS LTD74 KINGS ROADREADINGRG1 3BJ
The Thirsty Bear110 Kings RoadReadingRG1 3BY
The jolly anglers Kennet SideReadingRG1 3EA
The Reading Room26 The ForburyReadingRG1 3EJ
KFC - Reading ForburyUnit 5, Forbury Retail ParkForbury RoadReadingRG1 3JD
Lyndhurst Arms88 Queens RoadReadingRG1 4DG
London Street Brasserie2020-04-02 00:00:00London StreetReadingRG1 4PN
Great expectations 33 London StreetReadingRG1 4PS
Royal Tandoori Indian Restaurant2020-08-04 00:00:00Duke StreetReadingRG1 4RY
Bakery House Ltd82 London StreetReadingRG1 4SJ
VVVS 1 LTD6 Crown Colonnade London RoadReadingRG1 5BA
PIWNICA LIMITEDPiwnica81 London RoadReadingRG1 5BY
Monty's Cafe41 Addington RoadReadingRG1 5PZ
Creams Reading14-16 Oxford RoadReadingRG1 7LA
New York Gourmet 60 Oxford RoadReadingRG1 7LT
Boswells Cafe42-43 Broad Street MallReadingRG1 7QE
MEXVIEW LTD TRADING AS SUSHIMANIA9 Queens WalkReadingRG1 7QF
Subway Broad Street Mall21 Oxford RoadReadingRG1 7QG
Sweeney and Todd10 Castle StreetReadingRG1 7RD
Cozze Restaurant93-97 Caversham RoadReadingRG1 8AN
Standard Tandoori 141-145 Caversham RoadReadingRG1 8AU
The ModerationThe Moderation, 213 Caversham RdReadingRG1 8BB
The Gorge Cafe227 Caversham RoadReadingRG1 8BB
Crucible Sports Reading6 Richfield AvenueReadingRG1 8EQ
Thames LidoKings Meadow BathsNapier RoadReadingRG1 8FR
The Green ManHinton RoadHurstReadingRG10 0BP
The Shurlock InnThe StreetShurlock RowReadingRG10 0PS
Dragonfly CafeDinton PasturesDavis StreetReadingRG10 0TH
COSTA COFFEE TWYFORD1 High StreetTwyfordReadingRG10 9AB
Haa Hoos Ltd19 Church StreetTwyfordReadingRG10 9DN
Thai Elephant Restaurant2020-06-04 00:00:00London RoadReadingRG10 9ER
Gaylord Tandoori26 London RoadTwyfordReadingRG10 9ER
Hare Hatch Sheeplands LimitedHare Hatch SheeplandsLondon RoadReadingRG10 9HW
La Fontana12 Wargrave RoadTwyfordReadingRG10 9PG
Castle Royle Golf & Country ClubBath RoadKnowl HillReadingRG10 9XA
Crowne Plaza ReadingCaversham BridgeRichfield AvenueReadingRG18BD
BJs BingoGillette WayReadingRG2 0BS
Gooi Nara39 Whitley StreetReadingRG2 0EG
Dhaulagiri Kitchen Cafe and Restaurant63 Basingstoke RoadReadingRG2 0ER
voco ReadingMadejski StadiumJunction 11, M4ReadingRG2 0FL
FIDGET & BOBWhale Avenue, 58-60 Merrick HouseKennet Island, The PiazzaREADINGRG2 0GX
Subway Brunel Retail Park Unit 10, Brunel Retail ParkRose Kiln LaneReadingRG2 0HS
KFC - READING GateUnit 6Reading Gate Retail ParkReadingRG2 0QG
Holiday Inn Reading SouthBasingstoke RoadReadingRG2 0SL
Wolf Italian Street Food250 South Oak WayReadingRG2 6UG
Zest at Lime Square220 South Oak WayReadingRG2 6UP
KungFu Kitchen / UK Yipin LTD80 Christchurch RoadReadingRG2 7AZ
The Queens Head54 Christchurch RoadReadingRG2 7AZ
Dilwar Pindi Express87 Northumberland AvenueReadingRG2 7PT
China Garden250 Shinfield RoadReadingRG2 8EY
KFC - READING Shinfield Road207 Shinfield RoadReadingRG2 8HA
the six bells shinfieldChurch LaneShinfieldReadingRG2 9DA
The Restaurant at Henry StreetSwallowfield RoadArborfieldReadingRG2 9JY
Bull InnThe BullArborfield CrossReadingRG2 9QD
KFC - READING Oxford RoadREADING RETAIL PK, OXFORD ROAD, READING,ReadingRG30 1PR
Subway Tesco5 Cholsey HouseMoulsford MewsReadingRG30 1AP
The White Eagle344aOxford RoadReadingRG30 1AQ
The Tasty Burger Co.431 Oxford RoadReadingRG30 1HD
Farmhouse Pizza435 Oxford RoadReadingRG30 1HD
BETTY'S BISTRO LP487 Oxford RoadReadingRG30 1HF
Avilah Foods Limited535 Oxford RoadReadingRG30 1HJ
THE SPREAD EAGLE 117 Norfolk RoadReadingRG30 2EG
The Hatch Gate & Burghfield SpicesHatch Gate InnThe Hatch,Burghfield ReadingRG303TH
LILA FOODS LIMITED1 School RoadTilehurstReadingRG31 5AR
Spice Master 22 Hildens DriveTilehurstReadingRG31 5HU
Asian Spice Limited4 The Colonnade Overdown RoadTilehurstReadingRG31 6PR
Calcot Golf Club LtdCalcot Park Golf ClubBath RoadReadingRG31 7RN
Coppa ClubThames StreetSonningReadingRG4 6UT
Spice Oven Restaurant2020-04-02 00:00:00Church StreetReadingRG4 8AT
Vegivores41 St. Martins Precinct Church StreCavershamReadingRG4 8BA
Costa Coffee43 St. Martins Precinct Church StreCavershamReadingRG4 8BA
The Fox and Hounds51 Gosbrook RoadCavershamReadingRG4 8BN
Bina Tandoori21 Prospect StreetCavershamReadingRG4 8JB
The Baron Cadogan 22 Prospect StreetCavershamReadingRG4 8JG
Tipsy Bean18 Prospect StreetCavershamReadingRG4 8JG
Quattro Restaurant LTD14 Prospect StreetCavershamReadingRG4 8JG
The Last Crumb76 Prospect StreetCavershamReadingRG4 8JN
FlemingsFLEMINGS48 Wood Lane, Sonning CommonReadingRG4 9SL
The WatersideFairwater DriveWoodleyReadingRG5 3EZ
Cozze Restaurant139 Crockhamwell RoadWoodleyReadingRG5 3JP
Crumbs4 Library Parade Crockhamwell RoadWoodleyReadingRG5 3LX
Brown BagThe Oakwood CentreHeadley RoadReadingRG5 4JZ
The Palmer Tavern128 Wokingham RoadReadingRG6 1JL
VVVS 2 Ltd121 Wokingham RoadReadingRG6 1LH
The Original Gourmet Burger 127 Wokingham RoadReadingRG6 1LH
Rizouq117 Wokingham RoadReadingRG6 1LH
The Three Tuns191 Wokingham RoadReadingRG6 1LT
The Roebuck Pub37 Auckland RoadReadingRG6 1NY
Keis Peking Restaurant 2 Maiden Lane CentreLower EarleyReadingRG6 3HD
The Bull at Riseley Basingstoke RoadRiseleyReadingRG7 1QL
The George and DragonChurch RoadSwallowfieldReadingRG7 1TJ
De Vere Wokefield EstateDe Vere Wokefield EstateGoodboys LaneReadingRG7 3AE
The Horse and GroomThe Flat, The Horse and GroomThe StreetReadingRG7 3RD
F & K CATERING LIMITED38 Victoria RoadMortimer CommonReadingRG7 3SE
The Butt InnThe Butt InnStation RoadReadingRG7 4LA
RosebourneRosebourneStation RoadReadingRG7 4LD
Aldermaston Recreational SocietyAldermastonReadingRG7 4PR
La Baguetterie5, The Clock House22 High StreetReadingRG7 5AW
Cobbs at EnglefieldWickcroft FarmPangbourne RoadReadingRG7 5EA
The Spring InnBath RoadSulhamsteadReadingRG7 5HP
The AngelBath RoadWoolhamptonReadingRG7 5RT
The BladeboneThe BladeboneChapel RowReadingRG7 6PD
La Capanna RestaurantLa Capanna RestaurantBrimpton CommonReadingRG74RN
Dolce DomumThe SquarePangbourneReadingRG8 7AJ
The Village BarThe SquarePangbourneReadingRG8 7AJ
Pangbourne Keys LimitedCross KeysChurch RoadReadingRG8 7AR
The Garden Cafe14 Whitchurch RoadPangbourneReadingRG8 7BP
Cozze Restaurant2020-06-02 00:00:00Whitchurch RoadReadingRG8 7BP
Baxters Cafe Kitchen27aReading RoadReadingRG8 7HY
COSTA COFFEE PANGBOURNE8 Reading RoadPangbourneReadingRG8 7LY
The Greyhound at TidmarshThe GreyhoundThe Street, TidmarshReadingRG8 8ER
The Swan at StreatleyHigh StreetStreatleyReadingRG8 9HR
Coppa ClubHigh StreetStreatleyReadingRG8 9HR
Novotel Reading CentralFriar StreetReadingRG1 1DP
Bakers + BaristasThe Oracle CentreReadingRG1 2AG
The Crown3 Bridge StreetCavershamReadingRG4 8AA
Bill'sSt Mary's Church HouseChain StreetReadingRG1 2HX
BrewdogCastle StreetReadingRG1 7SB
Burger KingBroad Street MallSt Mary's ButtsReadingRG1 2LN
Burger KingReading GatewayImperial ParkReadingRG2 0DE
Burger KingM4 Services (Westbound)ReadingRG30 3UQ
Burger KingM4 Services (Eastbound)ReadingRG30 3UQ
Caffe Nero75-76 broad StreetReadingRG1 2AP
Caffe NeroHouse of FraserThe OracleReadingRG1 2AS
Caffe NeroUnit R6The Oracle RiversideReadingRG1 2AG
Caffe Nero148 Friar StreetReadingRG1 1EX
Caffe NeroApex PlazeForbury RoadReadingRG1 1AX
DunelmPincents LaneTilehurstReadingRG31 7SD
Five GuysThe OracleReadingRG1 2AG
Franco MancaThe Oracle RiversideReadingRG1 2AT
FridaysUnit 8, RiversideThe OracleReadingRG1 2AG
FridaysCaversham RoadReadingRG1 8AJ
Honest Burgers1-5 King StreetReadingRG1 2HB
The Outlook76-78A Kings RoadReadingRG1 3BJ
The Rose and Thistle43 Argyle RoadReadingRG1 7YL
George & Dragon162 Bath RoadCalcotReadingRG30 2HA
Trooper PottsUnit B2, 350 Basingstoke RoadReadingRG2 0NT
The Hoipe and Bear153 London RoadReadingRG1 5DE
The World Turned Upside Down387 Basingstoke RoadReadingRG2 0JE
Browns ReadingUnit 5AThe Oracle RiversideReadingRG1 2AG
All Bar One13 The RiversideThe Oracle RiversideReadingRG1 2AG
Miller and CarterUnit 5, The Oracle RiversideReadingRG1 2AG
O'Neills4 Friar StreetReadingRG1 1DB
Oakford Social Club53 Blagrave StreetReadingRG1 1PZ
M&S Café12 Broad StreetReadingRG1 2BH
The Botanist1-5 King StreetReadingRG1 2HB
Nando's4 The RiversideThe Oracle Shopping CentreReadingRG1 2AP
Pitcher and Piano18 Friar StreetReadingRG1 1DB
McDonald'sReading Gate Retail ParkReadingRG2 0QG
McDonald's128/129 Friar StreetReadingRG1 1EP
McDonald'sThe OracleReadingRG1 2AG
McDonald'sForbury Retail ParkReadingRG1 3HS
McDonald's287 Oxford RoadReadingRG30 1AS
Pho1-1a Kings WalkKing StreetReadingRG1 2HG
Pizza ExpressR11 Riverside LevelThe Oracle Shopping CentreReadingRG1 2AG
Pizza HutReading Gate Retail ParkReadingRG2 0QG
Pizza HutUnit R2 Riverside LevelThe Oracle Shopping CentreReadingRG1 2AG
Pret A MangerThames TowerStation ApproachReadingRG1 1LX
Pret A MangerThe OracleBroad StreetReadingRG1 2AQ
Starbucks1 Buttermarket and 6 King StreetReadingRG1 2BH
StarbucksKiosk Unit R19The Oracle RiversideReadingRG1 2AG
StarbucksOracle Upper MallThe Oracle RiversideReadingRG1 2AG
The Monks Retreat163 Friar StreetReadingRG1 1HE
Slug and LettuceRiversideThe Oracle Shopping CentreReadingRG1 2AG
The Boundary21-23 St Mary's ButtsReadingRG1 2LN
WagamamaBridge StreetReadingRG1 2AH
Zizzi20 The RiversideThe Oracle Shopping CentreReadingRG1 2AG
The Hope Tap99-105 Friar StreetReadingRG1 1EP
The Back of Beyond104-108 Kings RoadReadingRG1 3BY
Beefeater - Reading Gateway M4, J11Imperial WayReadingRG2 0TA
Beefeater, SouthcoteSouthcote LaneReadingRG30 3AB
Chopstix Reading80Board StreetReading RG1 2AP
The Horse and GroomBath Road Hare Hatch Reading RG10 9SB
Hilton ReadingDrake WayReading RG2 0GQ
Choose cafe ltd Unit 4, Loddon vale centreHurricane way, Woodley Reading RG5 4UX
WalkaboutWiston TerraceOff Friar StreetReading RG1 1DG
Taco Bell207/211 Board Street Mall, Reading, RG1 7QH
Burattaâ€™s at the Royal OakBurattaâ€™s at the Royal OakRuscombe laneRuscombeRG10 9JN
The White Swan10 Swan LaneSandhurstGU47 9BU
The Black BoyThe Black BoyShinfield RdShinfieldRG1 9BP
L'Ortolan RestaurantRear Offices, L'ortolan RestaurantChurch LaneShinfieldRG2 9BY
DobbiesHyde End RoadShinfieldRG2 9ER
The Sportsman201 Shinfield RoadShinfieldRG2 7DS
Nirvana Spa & Leisure LtdMole RoadSindleshamRG41 5DJ
The Bull InnHigh StreetSonningRG4 6UP
The Farriers ArmsOld Basingstoke RoadSpencers WoodRG7 1AE
HAWELI TANDOORIHawali Tandoori15 Church StreetTwyfordRG10 9DN
Robyn's Nest CafeMoss End Garden VillageMaidenhead RoadWarfieldRG42 6EJ
The CricketersCricketers LaneWarfieldRG42 6JT
The St George and DragonHigh StreetWargraveRG10 8HY
THE BULL AT WARGRAVE LTD76-78High StreetWargrave, Near ReadingRG10 8DD
Elephant and CastleElephant and CastleLodge RoadWhistley GreenRG10 0EH
The Duke of Edinburgh The Duke of Edinburgh Woodside rdWinkfieldSL4 2DP
Bar + Block SteakhouseReading RoadWinnersh RG41 5HQ
MERIDIAN READING LTDHoliday Inn M4 Jct10Wharfedale RoadWinnersh Trianglerg41 5ts
Sultan Balti Palace7 Market PlaceWokinghamRG40 1AL
Blue Orchid Bakery LtdBlue Orchid Bakery6 Peach PlaceWokinghamRG40 1LY
Hilton St Anne's ManorLondon RoadWokinghamRG40 1ST
special treat restaurant ltd T/A Baranda48-50Peach StreetWokinghamRG40 1XG
Wokingham Tree Ltd72 Peach StreetWokinghamRG40 1XH
The Tamarind TreeThe Tamarind Tree54 Peach StreetWokinghamRG40 1XQ
Ruchetta6 Rose StreetWokinghamRG40 1XU
BAR 56 LTD 56 Rose StreetWokinghamRG40 1XU
Station fish bar 42 Station RoadWokinghamRG40 2AE
The Lord Raglan30 Denmark StreetWokinghamRG40 2BB
Rossini Restaurant 16 Denmark StreetWokinghamRG40 2BB
Aroma26 Denmark StreetWokinghamRG40 2BB
Brown Bag5 Alexandra CourtWokinghamRG40 2SL
Squire's Garden Centre WokinghamHeathlands RoadWokinghamRG40 3AS
The Crooked BilletThe Crooked BilletHoney HillWokinghamRG40 3BJ
Sand Martins Golf Club LimitedFlat, Sandmartins Golf ClubFinchampstead RoadWokinghamRG40 3RQ
Cantley House HotelCantley House Hotel and Country CluMilton RoadWokinghamRG40 5QG
The Farm Cafe Ashridge Manor Garden Centre, Forest RoadWokinghamRG40 5QY
EMMBROOK INN51 Emmbrook RoadWokinghamRG41 1HG
The Dog & Duck Matthewsgreen RoadWokinghamRG41 1JT
Bearwood Lakes Golf Club LimitedClub House,Bearwood Lakes Golf ClubBearwood RoadWokinghamRG41 4SJ
Walter ArmsBearwood RoadSindleshamWokinghamRG41 5BP
WInnersh Garden CentreReading RoadWinnershWokinghamRG41 5HG
Burger KingCarnival Leisure complexWellington RoadWokinghamRG40 2AT
Coffee #18-9 Peach PlaceWokinghamRG40 1LY
Caffe Nero3-5 Peach StreetWokinghamRG40 1YJ
DobbiesFloral MileTwyfordWokinghamRG10 9SW
The Ship Inn104 Peach StreetWokinghamRG40 1XH
Ye Olde Leathern Bottel221 Barkham RoadBarkhamWokinghamRG41 4BY
Two Poplars118 Finchampstead RoadWokinghamRG41 2NU
The Three FrogsLondon RoadWokinghamRG40 1SW
Loch Fyne RestaurantLondon RoadWokinghamRG40 1RD
Giggling Squid3 The PlazaDenmark StreetWokinghamRG40 2LD
GAIL's Bakery20 Peach StreetWokinghamRG40 1XG
Sedero LoungeBailey's HouseCentral WalkWokinghamRG40 1AZ
The WarrenForest RoadWokinghamRG40 5SB
Nando's29 Market PlaceWokinghamRG40 1AP
Oakingham BelleOaks AvenueWokinghamRG40 1LH
Pizza Express25 Broad StreetWokinghamRG40 1AU
The Station Tap59 Station RoadWokinghamRG40 2AD
Zizzi11 Broad StreetWokinghamRG40 1AU
The Broad Street Tavern29 Broad StreetWokinghamRG40 1AU
Piccolo Arco ltdUnit 2-4 Town HallMarket PlaceWokingham Rg40 1as
Wokingham Family Golf Wokingham Family Golf Finchampstead Road Wokingham RG403HG
The Old BellGorinng LaneGrazeley GreenWokingham RG7 1LS
Coffee #165 Crockhamwell RoadWoodleyRG5 3JP
Bull and ChequersChurch RoadWoodleyRG5 4QP
Good Companions149 Loddon Bridge RoadWoodleyRG5 4AG
Bosco Lounge55 Crockhamwell RoadWoodleyRG5 3JP
The White Lion104-108 Reading RoadYaetelyGU46 7RX
The Royal Oak27 Reading RoadYateleyGU46 7UG
The CricketersCricket Hill LaneYateleyGU46 6BA
MorrisonsOff Basingstoke RoadReadingRG2 0HB

