MAP: Find out which venues in Wokingham, Reading and Bracknell are taking part in Eat Out to Help Out

HUNDREDS of restaurants, cafes, pubs and fast food outlets across Berkshire are now offering half-price meals thanks to a new Government initiative.
Today sees the launch of Eat Out To Help Out, which sees participating venues give diners up to 50% off their bills, up to £10, if they visit on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday in August.
The offer is only on food and non-alcoholic drinks, there is no minimum spend and no voucher to take – the participating sites will deduct the discount from the bill.
There is no minimum spend and the discount can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts. The maximum discount per person is £10. All diners in a group of any size will qualify for the automatic discount.
And the scheme is open to all types of business, from the big chains such as Pizza Express and Nando’s, and family-owned restaurants such as Sanpa inn Wokingham.
It is part of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Plan For Jobs, which includes a focus on the hospitality sector, which is also enjoying a VAT reduction from 20% to 5%.
Across the country, more than 72,000 establishments.
To help people find their local restaurants, last week the Government launched a postcode checker. It lists sites within five miles of the address entered. There have already been over 3.3 million and many restaurants have since seen a boost in bookings.
Chancellor Sunak said: “Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme’s number one aim is to help protect the jobs of 1.8 million chefs, waiters and restaurateurs by boosting demand and getting customers through the door.
“More than 72,000 establishments will be serving discounted meals across the country, with the government paying half the bill. The industry is a vital ingredient to our economy and it’s been hit hard by coronavirus, so enjoy summer safely by showing your favourite places your support – we’ll pay half.”
He added that the scheme will help protect the jobs of the hospitality industry’s 1.8 million employees by encouraging people to safely return to their local restaurants, cafes and pubs where social-distancing rules allow.
The Government acknowledges that some people may be worried about returning to eat out, but points out that businesses have prepared to become Covid-secure through, for example, protective screens, contactless payments, social distancing, one way walking systems, online bookings and reduced capacity.
To help people, Wokingham.Today has created a Google Map showing all the venues taking part in Wokingham and neighbouring towns.
The information was correct as of Saturday, August 2, but more restaurants may have signed up since this point. Some venues are part of chains and the parent company has said they are open, but this may not be case – advance booking is advisable to avoid disappointment.
Some restaurant names vary from the business name, this may be reflected in the data you see on the map.
And the pins placed on the map are approximate and based on the postcode of the venue.
|Name
|Address
|Town
|Postcode
|THE TABLESPOON BRASSERIE
|45 Chobham Road
|Ascot
|SL5 0DS
|Fego Restaurant Sunningdale
|9 Broomhall Buildings
|Chobham Road
|Ascot
|SL5 0DU
|ELIANE
|3 Station Parade
|London Road
|Ascot
|SL5 0EP
|dukes head
|2 Upper Village Road
|Ascot
|SL5 7AG
|Dog and Partridge
|92 Upper Village Road
|Ascot
|SL5 7AQ
|Fego Caffe Ascot
|1b the Hermitage
|High Street
|Ascot
|SL5 7HD
|Ascot Spices
|29 High Street
|Ascot
|SL5 7HG
|Starbucks Ascot High Street
|57 High Street
|Ascot
|SL5 7HP
|RAGC Ltd
|Winkfield Road
|Ascot
|SL5 7LJ
|The thatched tavern
|Thatched Tavern
|Cheapside Road
|Ascot
|SL5 7QG
|THE BARN RESTAURANT
|COWORTH PARK
|BLACKNEST ROAD
|ASCOT
|SL5 7SE
|RESTAURANT COWORTH PARK
|COWORTH PARK
|BLACKNEST ROAD
|ASCOT
|SL5 7SE
|DRAWING ROOM
|COWORTH PARK
|BLACKNEST ROAD
|ASCOT
|SL5 7SE
|Lavender Park Golf Centre
|Lavender Park Golf Centre
|Swinley Road
|Ascot
|SL5 8BD
|Royal Foresters
|The Royal Foresters Hotel
|London Road
|Ascot
|SL5 8DR
|Rajbhoog Restaurant
|4 High Street
|Sunninghill
|Ascot
|SL5 9NE
|The Victoria Arms
|Terrace Road North
|Binfield
|RG42 5JA
|Pepe's Piri Piri
|1 Westview
|Market Street
|Bracknell
|RG12 1AJ
|Mason and Rye
|27 The Avenue
|Service Yard B
|Bracknell
|RG12 1BD
|Fuego
|27 The Avenue
|Service Yard B
|Bracknell
|RG12 1BD
|BAR TORINO LIMITED
|19 High Street
|Bracknell
|RG12 1DL
|Blue's Smokehouse
|Blue's Smokehouse
|High Street
|Bracknell
|RG12 1DS
|Brown Bag
|51 High Street
|Bracknell
|RG12 1EA
|Starbucks Bracknell
|Unit 2
|A4 Princess Square
|Bracknell
|RG12 1LS
|SAMBAVI PETROLEUM LIMITED
|London Road
|Bracknell
|RG12 2TB
|Balti King
|7 Rectory Row
|Bracknell
|RG12 7BN
|South Hill Park Arts Centre
|Wilde Theatre, South Hill Park
|Ringmead
|Bracknell
|RG12 7PA
|COPPID BEECH HOTEL
|John Nike Way
|Bracknell
|RG12 8TF
|The Look In Community Cafe
|2 Great Hollands Square
|Bracknell
|RG12 8UX
|Sultan Balti House Ltd
|7 Great Hollands Square
|Bracknell
|RG12 8UX
|The Stag & Hounds
|Forest Road
|Binfield
|Bracknell
|RG42 4HA
|Stirrups Hotel
|Stirrups Hotel
|Maidens Green
|Bracknell
|RG42 6LD
|The Admiral Cunningham Hotel
|Admiral Cunningham Hotel
|priestwood court road
|bracknell
|rg421tu
|Bill's
|Braccan Walk
|The Lexicon
|Bracknell
|RG12 1BE
|Fridays
|Unit 6F
|Eagle Lane
|Bracknell
|RG12 1BG
|The Bridge
|Wokingham Road
|Bracknell
|RG42 1PP
|The Green Man
|Crowthorne Road
|Easthampstead
|Bracknell
|RG12 7DL
|Silver Birch
|Liscombe
|Bracknell
|RG12 7De
|Running Horse
|London Road
|Bracknell
|RG12 2UJ
|Morrisons
|The Peel Centre
|Skimped Hill Lane
|Bracknell
|RG12 1EN
|The Golden Retriever
|Nine Mile Ride
|Bracknell
|RG40 3DR
|The Horse and Groom
|Bagshot Road
|Bracknell
|RG12 9RB
|M&S Café
|1 The Avenue
|Bracknell
|RG12 1BD
|McDonald's
|The Keep
|Bracknell
|RG12 7WT
|McDonald's
|Unit 43, The Lexicon
|Bracknell
|RG12 1EA
|Pizza Express
|7 Eagle Lane
|The Lexicon
|Bracknell
|RG12 1HB
|Pizza Hut
|The Point
|Skimped Hill Lane
|Bracknell
|RG12 1EN
|Starbucks
|Unit 2
|Princess Square
|Bracknell
|RG12 1LS
|Market Inn
|Station Road
|Bracknell
|RG12 1HY
|Wagamama
|6 Eagle Lane
|Northern Retail Corner
|Bracknell
|RG12 1BG
|Zizzi
|Unit 6c
|9 Eagle Lane, The Lexicon
|Bracknell
|RG12 1GB
|The Old Manor
|Grenville Place
|Bracknell
|RG12 1BP
|Brewer's Fayre
|Arlington Square
|Wokingham Road
|Bracknell
|RG42 1NA
|Beefeater - Downshire Arms
|Downshire Way
|Bracknell
|RG12 7AA
|The Griffin
|10-12 Church Road
|Caversham
|RG4 7AD
|Alto Lounge
|32-32A Church Street
|Caversham
|RG4 8AU
|The Traveller's Rest
|180 Henley Road
|Caversham
|RG4 5DL
|Two Sisters Cafe Ltd
|165 High Street
|Crowthorne
|RG45 7AF
|Beatons Tearoom & Bookshop
|241 High Street
|Crowthorne
|RG45 7AH
|Costa Coffee
|Sherwood House
|104 High Street
|Crowthorne
|RG45 7AX
|The Prince
|2 High Street
|Crowthorne
|RG45 7AZ
|RAJMONI
|11-12 Maiden Lane Centre
|Earley
|RG6 3HD
|The George
|Loddon Bridge Road
|Earley
|RG6 7EN
|The Queens Oak
|The Queens Oak
|Church Lane
|Finchampstead
|RG40 4LS
|The Greyhound
|Longwater Road
|Finchampstead
|RG40 3TS
|The Five Horseshoes
|The Five Horseshoes
|Henley on Thames
|RG9 6EX
|Starbucks Henley Market Street
|Market Street
|Henley-on-Thames
|RG9 2BA
|The Maltsters Arms
|The Maltsters Arms
|Rotherfield Greys
|Henley-on-Thames
|Rg94qd
|The Wheelwright Arms
|Davis Way
|Hurst
|RG10 0TR
|Toby Carbery
|Unit 2, The Square
|Chalfont Way
|Lower Earley
|RG6 5HJ
|The Earley Retreat
|Chalfont Close
|Lower Earley
|RG6 5HZ
|McDonald's
|The Square
|Chalfont Way
|Lower Earley
|RG6 5HJ
|Seven Red Roses
|Maiden Place
|Lower Earley
|RG6 3HA
|Veeno Reading
|20 Valpy Street
|Reading
|RG1 1AR
|Valpy Street Bar and Bistro
|17-19
|Valpy Street
|Reading
|RG1 1AR
|Treatz Reading
|29 Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1DP
|Shed
|8 Merchants Place
|Reading
|RG1 1DT
|Subway Friar Street
|34 Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1DX
|Maza Doner T/A German Doner Kebab
|106 Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1EP
|Memory of Sichuan
|109 Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1EP
|Malmaison Reading
|18-20 Station Road
|Reading
|RG1 1JX
|Subway Reading Station
|4 Brunel Arcade Station Approach
|Reading
|RG1 1LT
|Anonymous Coffee Co.
|The Curious Lounge
|20 Tudor Road
|Reading
|RG1 1NH
|Soul Deli
|Spaces Greyfriars Road
|9 Greyfriars Road
|Reading
|RG1 1NU
|Nibsy's coffee shop
|Nibsy's Coffee Shop,
|26 Cross Street
|Reading
|RG1 1SN
|Starbucks Reading Queen Victoria Street
|21 Queen Victoria Street
|Reading
|RG1 1SX
|itsu Reading
|31 Queen Victoria Street
|Reading
|RG1 1SY
|Sapana Home
|8 Queen Victoria Street
|Reading
|RG1 1TG
|rafina coffee lounge
|45 West Street
|Reading
|RG1 1TZ
|Thai Corner
|47
|West Street
|Reading
|RG1 1TZ
|KFC - Reading Broad Street
|73-74
|Broad Street
|Reading
|RG1 2AF
|Mission Burrito - Reading
|Unit 15a
|Riverside Level the Oracle Centre
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|Osaka Restaurant
|Unit 16
|Riverside Level the Oracle Centre
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|WOLF ITALIAN STRETT FOOD
|94 Broad Street
|Reading
|RG1 2AP
|Buenasado Argentine Steakhouse
|Unit 28
|Lower Ground Level the Oracle Centr
|Reading
|RG1 2AQ
|The Real Greek
|The Oracle Centre
|Reading
|RG1 2AT
|Ori Caffe
|John Lewis
|Broad Street
|Reading
|RG1 2BB
|Insomnia Coffee House
|116-117
|Broad Street
|Reading
|RG1 2BD
|Starbucks Reading King Street
|1 Buttermarket
|6 King Street
|Reading
|RG1 2BH
|Dickens Bar & Restaurant
|10-12 King Street
|Reading
|RG1 2HE
|Bhel Puri House
|10-12 King Street
|Reading
|RG1 2HE
|The SOJU
|9-11 King Walk
|Reading
|RG1 2HG
|Little Dessert Shop
|19-23
|Kings Walk
|Reading
|RG1 2HG
|Tasting House
|30a
|Chain Street
|Reading
|RG1 2HX
|Anonymous Coffee Co.
|30a
|Chain Street
|Reading
|RG1 2HX
|Bluegrass BBQ
|15 Gun Street
|Reading
|RG1 2JR
|Reading Smash
|5 Gun Street
|Reading
|RG1 2JR
|7 Bone Burger Co - Reading
|59-60
|St Marys Butts
|Reading
|RG1 2LG
|Zerodegrees - Microbrewery & Restaurant
|9 Bridge Street
|Reading
|RG1 2LR
|CURA CATERING LIMITED
|87 Southampton Street
|Reading
|RG1 2QU
|AR FOODS LTD
|PAPPADAMS AR FOODS LTD
|74 KINGS ROAD
|READING
|RG1 3BJ
|The Thirsty Bear
|110 Kings Road
|Reading
|RG1 3BY
|The jolly anglers
|Kennet Side
|Reading
|RG1 3EA
|The Reading Room
|26 The Forbury
|Reading
|RG1 3EJ
|KFC - Reading Forbury
|Unit 5, Forbury Retail Park
|Forbury Road
|Reading
|RG1 3JD
|Lyndhurst Arms
|88 Queens Road
|Reading
|RG1 4DG
|London Street Brasserie
|2020-04-02 00:00:00
|London Street
|Reading
|RG1 4PN
|Great expectations
|33 London Street
|Reading
|RG1 4PS
|Royal Tandoori Indian Restaurant
|2020-08-04 00:00:00
|Duke Street
|Reading
|RG1 4RY
|Bakery House Ltd
|82 London Street
|Reading
|RG1 4SJ
|VVVS 1 LTD
|6 Crown Colonnade London Road
|Reading
|RG1 5BA
|PIWNICA LIMITED
|Piwnica
|81 London Road
|Reading
|RG1 5BY
|Monty's Cafe
|41 Addington Road
|Reading
|RG1 5PZ
|Creams Reading
|14-16 Oxford Road
|Reading
|RG1 7LA
|New York Gourmet
|60 Oxford Road
|Reading
|RG1 7LT
|Boswells Cafe
|42-43 Broad Street Mall
|Reading
|RG1 7QE
|MEXVIEW LTD TRADING AS SUSHIMANIA
|9 Queens Walk
|Reading
|RG1 7QF
|Subway Broad Street Mall
|21 Oxford Road
|Reading
|RG1 7QG
|Sweeney and Todd
|10 Castle Street
|Reading
|RG1 7RD
|Cozze Restaurant
|93-97 Caversham Road
|Reading
|RG1 8AN
|Standard Tandoori
|141-145 Caversham Road
|Reading
|RG1 8AU
|The Moderation
|The Moderation, 213 Caversham Rd
|Reading
|RG1 8BB
|The Gorge Cafe
|227 Caversham Road
|Reading
|RG1 8BB
|Crucible Sports Reading
|6 Richfield Avenue
|Reading
|RG1 8EQ
|Thames Lido
|Kings Meadow Baths
|Napier Road
|Reading
|RG1 8FR
|The Green Man
|Hinton Road
|Hurst
|Reading
|RG10 0BP
|The Shurlock Inn
|The Street
|Shurlock Row
|Reading
|RG10 0PS
|Dragonfly Cafe
|Dinton Pastures
|Davis Street
|Reading
|RG10 0TH
|COSTA COFFEE TWYFORD
|1 High Street
|Twyford
|Reading
|RG10 9AB
|Haa Hoos Ltd
|19 Church Street
|Twyford
|Reading
|RG10 9DN
|Thai Elephant Restaurant
|2020-06-04 00:00:00
|London Road
|Reading
|RG10 9ER
|Gaylord Tandoori
|26 London Road
|Twyford
|Reading
|RG10 9ER
|Hare Hatch Sheeplands Limited
|Hare Hatch Sheeplands
|London Road
|Reading
|RG10 9HW
|La Fontana
|12 Wargrave Road
|Twyford
|Reading
|RG10 9PG
|Castle Royle Golf & Country Club
|Bath Road
|Knowl Hill
|Reading
|RG10 9XA
|Crowne Plaza Reading
|Caversham Bridge
|Richfield Avenue
|Reading
|RG18BD
|BJs Bingo
|Gillette Way
|Reading
|RG2 0BS
|Gooi Nara
|39 Whitley Street
|Reading
|RG2 0EG
|Dhaulagiri Kitchen Cafe and Restaurant
|63 Basingstoke Road
|Reading
|RG2 0ER
|voco Reading
|Madejski Stadium
|Junction 11, M4
|Reading
|RG2 0FL
|FIDGET & BOB
|Whale Avenue, 58-60 Merrick House
|Kennet Island, The Piazza
|READING
|RG2 0GX
|Subway Brunel Retail Park
|Unit 10, Brunel Retail Park
|Rose Kiln Lane
|Reading
|RG2 0HS
|KFC - READING Gate
|Unit 6
|Reading Gate Retail Park
|Reading
|RG2 0QG
|Holiday Inn Reading South
|Basingstoke Road
|Reading
|RG2 0SL
|Wolf Italian Street Food
|250 South Oak Way
|Reading
|RG2 6UG
|Zest at Lime Square
|220 South Oak Way
|Reading
|RG2 6UP
|KungFu Kitchen / UK Yipin LTD
|80 Christchurch Road
|Reading
|RG2 7AZ
|The Queens Head
|54 Christchurch Road
|Reading
|RG2 7AZ
|Dilwar Pindi Express
|87 Northumberland Avenue
|Reading
|RG2 7PT
|China Garden
|250 Shinfield Road
|Reading
|RG2 8EY
|KFC - READING Shinfield Road
|207 Shinfield Road
|Reading
|RG2 8HA
|the six bells shinfield
|Church Lane
|Shinfield
|Reading
|RG2 9DA
|The Restaurant at Henry Street
|Swallowfield Road
|Arborfield
|Reading
|RG2 9JY
|Bull Inn
|The Bull
|Arborfield Cross
|Reading
|RG2 9QD
|KFC - READING Oxford Road
|READING RETAIL PK,
|OXFORD ROAD, READING,
|Reading
|RG30 1PR
|Subway Tesco
|5 Cholsey House
|Moulsford Mews
|Reading
|RG30 1AP
|The White Eagle
|344a
|Oxford Road
|Reading
|RG30 1AQ
|The Tasty Burger Co.
|431 Oxford Road
|Reading
|RG30 1HD
|Farmhouse Pizza
|435 Oxford Road
|Reading
|RG30 1HD
|BETTY'S BISTRO LP
|487 Oxford Road
|Reading
|RG30 1HF
|Avilah Foods Limited
|535 Oxford Road
|Reading
|RG30 1HJ
|THE SPREAD EAGLE
|117 Norfolk Road
|Reading
|RG30 2EG
|The Hatch Gate & Burghfield Spices
|Hatch Gate Inn
|The Hatch,Burghfield
|Reading
|RG303TH
|LILA FOODS LIMITED
|1 School Road
|Tilehurst
|Reading
|RG31 5AR
|Spice Master
|22 Hildens Drive
|Tilehurst
|Reading
|RG31 5HU
|Asian Spice Limited
|4 The Colonnade Overdown Road
|Tilehurst
|Reading
|RG31 6PR
|Calcot Golf Club Ltd
|Calcot Park Golf Club
|Bath Road
|Reading
|RG31 7RN
|Coppa Club
|Thames Street
|Sonning
|Reading
|RG4 6UT
|Spice Oven Restaurant
|2020-04-02 00:00:00
|Church Street
|Reading
|RG4 8AT
|Vegivores
|41 St. Martins Precinct Church Stre
|Caversham
|Reading
|RG4 8BA
|Costa Coffee
|43 St. Martins Precinct Church Stre
|Caversham
|Reading
|RG4 8BA
|The Fox and Hounds
|51 Gosbrook Road
|Caversham
|Reading
|RG4 8BN
|Bina Tandoori
|21 Prospect Street
|Caversham
|Reading
|RG4 8JB
|The Baron Cadogan
|22 Prospect Street
|Caversham
|Reading
|RG4 8JG
|Tipsy Bean
|18 Prospect Street
|Caversham
|Reading
|RG4 8JG
|Quattro Restaurant LTD
|14 Prospect Street
|Caversham
|Reading
|RG4 8JG
|The Last Crumb
|76 Prospect Street
|Caversham
|Reading
|RG4 8JN
|Flemings
|FLEMINGS
|48 Wood Lane, Sonning Common
|Reading
|RG4 9SL
|The Waterside
|Fairwater Drive
|Woodley
|Reading
|RG5 3EZ
|Cozze Restaurant
|139 Crockhamwell Road
|Woodley
|Reading
|RG5 3JP
|Crumbs
|4 Library Parade Crockhamwell Road
|Woodley
|Reading
|RG5 3LX
|Brown Bag
|The Oakwood Centre
|Headley Road
|Reading
|RG5 4JZ
|The Palmer Tavern
|128 Wokingham Road
|Reading
|RG6 1JL
|VVVS 2 Ltd
|121 Wokingham Road
|Reading
|RG6 1LH
|The Original Gourmet Burger
|127 Wokingham Road
|Reading
|RG6 1LH
|Rizouq
|117 Wokingham Road
|Reading
|RG6 1LH
|The Three Tuns
|191 Wokingham Road
|Reading
|RG6 1LT
|The Roebuck Pub
|37 Auckland Road
|Reading
|RG6 1NY
|Keis Peking Restaurant
|2 Maiden Lane Centre
|Lower Earley
|Reading
|RG6 3HD
|The Bull at Riseley
|Basingstoke Road
|Riseley
|Reading
|RG7 1QL
|The George and Dragon
|Church Road
|Swallowfield
|Reading
|RG7 1TJ
|De Vere Wokefield Estate
|De Vere Wokefield Estate
|Goodboys Lane
|Reading
|RG7 3AE
|The Horse and Groom
|The Flat, The Horse and Groom
|The Street
|Reading
|RG7 3RD
|F & K CATERING LIMITED
|38 Victoria Road
|Mortimer Common
|Reading
|RG7 3SE
|The Butt Inn
|The Butt Inn
|Station Road
|Reading
|RG7 4LA
|Rosebourne
|Rosebourne
|Station Road
|Reading
|RG7 4LD
|Aldermaston Recreational Society
|Aldermaston
|Reading
|RG7 4PR
|La Baguetterie
|5, The Clock House
|22 High Street
|Reading
|RG7 5AW
|Cobbs at Englefield
|Wickcroft Farm
|Pangbourne Road
|Reading
|RG7 5EA
|The Spring Inn
|Bath Road
|Sulhamstead
|Reading
|RG7 5HP
|The Angel
|Bath Road
|Woolhampton
|Reading
|RG7 5RT
|The Bladebone
|The Bladebone
|Chapel Row
|Reading
|RG7 6PD
|La Capanna Restaurant
|La Capanna Restaurant
|Brimpton Common
|Reading
|RG74RN
|Dolce Domum
|The Square
|Pangbourne
|Reading
|RG8 7AJ
|The Village Bar
|The Square
|Pangbourne
|Reading
|RG8 7AJ
|Pangbourne Keys Limited
|Cross Keys
|Church Road
|Reading
|RG8 7AR
|The Garden Cafe
|14 Whitchurch Road
|Pangbourne
|Reading
|RG8 7BP
|Cozze Restaurant
|2020-06-02 00:00:00
|Whitchurch Road
|Reading
|RG8 7BP
|Baxters Cafe Kitchen
|27a
|Reading Road
|Reading
|RG8 7HY
|COSTA COFFEE PANGBOURNE
|8 Reading Road
|Pangbourne
|Reading
|RG8 7LY
|The Greyhound at Tidmarsh
|The Greyhound
|The Street, Tidmarsh
|Reading
|RG8 8ER
|The Swan at Streatley
|High Street
|Streatley
|Reading
|RG8 9HR
|Coppa Club
|High Street
|Streatley
|Reading
|RG8 9HR
|Novotel Reading Central
|Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1DP
|Bakers + Baristas
|The Oracle Centre
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|The Crown
|3 Bridge Street
|Caversham
|Reading
|RG4 8AA
|Bill's
|St Mary's Church House
|Chain Street
|Reading
|RG1 2HX
|Brewdog
|Castle Street
|Reading
|RG1 7SB
|Burger King
|Broad Street Mall
|St Mary's Butts
|Reading
|RG1 2LN
|Burger King
|Reading Gateway
|Imperial Park
|Reading
|RG2 0DE
|Burger King
|M4 Services (Westbound)
|Reading
|RG30 3UQ
|Burger King
|M4 Services (Eastbound)
|Reading
|RG30 3UQ
|Caffe Nero
|75-76 broad Street
|Reading
|RG1 2AP
|Caffe Nero
|House of Fraser
|The Oracle
|Reading
|RG1 2AS
|Caffe Nero
|Unit R6
|The Oracle Riverside
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|Caffe Nero
|148 Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1EX
|Caffe Nero
|Apex Plaze
|Forbury Road
|Reading
|RG1 1AX
|Dunelm
|Pincents Lane
|Tilehurst
|Reading
|RG31 7SD
|Five Guys
|The Oracle
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|Franco Manca
|The Oracle Riverside
|Reading
|RG1 2AT
|Fridays
|Unit 8, Riverside
|The Oracle
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|Fridays
|Caversham Road
|Reading
|RG1 8AJ
|Honest Burgers
|1-5 King Street
|Reading
|RG1 2HB
|The Outlook
|76-78A Kings Road
|Reading
|RG1 3BJ
|The Rose and Thistle
|43 Argyle Road
|Reading
|RG1 7YL
|George & Dragon
|162 Bath Road
|Calcot
|Reading
|RG30 2HA
|Trooper Potts
|Unit B2, 350 Basingstoke Road
|Reading
|RG2 0NT
|The Hoipe and Bear
|153 London Road
|Reading
|RG1 5DE
|The World Turned Upside Down
|387 Basingstoke Road
|Reading
|RG2 0JE
|Browns Reading
|Unit 5A
|The Oracle Riverside
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|All Bar One
|13 The Riverside
|The Oracle Riverside
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|Miller and Carter
|Unit 5, The Oracle Riverside
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|O'Neills
|4 Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1DB
|Oakford Social Club
|53 Blagrave Street
|Reading
|RG1 1PZ
|M&S Café
|12 Broad Street
|Reading
|RG1 2BH
|The Botanist
|1-5 King Street
|Reading
|RG1 2HB
|Nando's
|4 The Riverside
|The Oracle Shopping Centre
|Reading
|RG1 2AP
|Pitcher and Piano
|18 Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1DB
|McDonald's
|Reading Gate Retail Park
|Reading
|RG2 0QG
|McDonald's
|128/129 Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1EP
|McDonald's
|The Oracle
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|McDonald's
|Forbury Retail Park
|Reading
|RG1 3HS
|McDonald's
|287 Oxford Road
|Reading
|RG30 1AS
|Pho
|1-1a Kings Walk
|King Street
|Reading
|RG1 2HG
|Pizza Express
|R11 Riverside Level
|The Oracle Shopping Centre
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|Pizza Hut
|Reading Gate Retail Park
|Reading
|RG2 0QG
|Pizza Hut
|Unit R2 Riverside Level
|The Oracle Shopping Centre
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|Pret A Manger
|Thames Tower
|Station Approach
|Reading
|RG1 1LX
|Pret A Manger
|The Oracle
|Broad Street
|Reading
|RG1 2AQ
|Starbucks
|1 Buttermarket and 6 King Street
|Reading
|RG1 2BH
|Starbucks
|Kiosk Unit R19
|The Oracle Riverside
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|Starbucks
|Oracle Upper Mall
|The Oracle Riverside
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|The Monks Retreat
|163 Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1HE
|Slug and Lettuce
|Riverside
|The Oracle Shopping Centre
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|The Boundary
|21-23 St Mary's Butts
|Reading
|RG1 2LN
|Wagamama
|Bridge Street
|Reading
|RG1 2AH
|Zizzi
|20 The Riverside
|The Oracle Shopping Centre
|Reading
|RG1 2AG
|The Hope Tap
|99-105 Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1EP
|The Back of Beyond
|104-108 Kings Road
|Reading
|RG1 3BY
|Beefeater - Reading Gateway M4, J11
|Imperial Way
|Reading
|RG2 0TA
|Beefeater, Southcote
|Southcote Lane
|Reading
|RG30 3AB
|Chopstix Reading
|80
|Board Street
|Reading
|RG1 2AP
|The Horse and Groom
|Bath Road
|Hare Hatch
|Reading
|RG10 9SB
|Hilton Reading
|Drake Way
|Reading
|RG2 0GQ
|Choose cafe ltd
|Unit 4, Loddon vale centre
|Hurricane way, Woodley
|Reading
|RG5 4UX
|Walkabout
|Wiston Terrace
|Off Friar Street
|Reading
|RG1 1DG
|Taco Bell
|207/211 Board Street Mall,
|Reading,
|RG1 7QH
|Burattaâ€™s at the Royal Oak
|Burattaâ€™s at the Royal Oak
|Ruscombe lane
|Ruscombe
|RG10 9JN
|The White Swan
|10 Swan Lane
|Sandhurst
|GU47 9BU
|The Black Boy
|The Black Boy
|Shinfield Rd
|Shinfield
|RG1 9BP
|L'Ortolan Restaurant
|Rear Offices, L'ortolan Restaurant
|Church Lane
|Shinfield
|RG2 9BY
|Dobbies
|Hyde End Road
|Shinfield
|RG2 9ER
|The Sportsman
|201 Shinfield Road
|Shinfield
|RG2 7DS
|Nirvana Spa & Leisure Ltd
|Mole Road
|Sindlesham
|RG41 5DJ
|The Bull Inn
|High Street
|Sonning
|RG4 6UP
|The Farriers Arms
|Old Basingstoke Road
|Spencers Wood
|RG7 1AE
|HAWELI TANDOORI
|Hawali Tandoori
|15 Church Street
|Twyford
|RG10 9DN
|Robyn's Nest Cafe
|Moss End Garden Village
|Maidenhead Road
|Warfield
|RG42 6EJ
|The Cricketers
|Cricketers Lane
|Warfield
|RG42 6JT
|The St George and Dragon
|High Street
|Wargrave
|RG10 8HY
|THE BULL AT WARGRAVE LTD
|76-78
|High Street
|Wargrave, Near Reading
|RG10 8DD
|Elephant and Castle
|Elephant and Castle
|Lodge Road
|Whistley Green
|RG10 0EH
|The Duke of Edinburgh
|The Duke of Edinburgh
|Woodside rd
|Winkfield
|SL4 2DP
|Bar + Block Steakhouse
|Reading Road
|Winnersh
|RG41 5HQ
|MERIDIAN READING LTD
|Holiday Inn M4 Jct10
|Wharfedale Road
|Winnersh Triangle
|rg41 5ts
|Sultan Balti Palace
|7 Market Place
|Wokingham
|RG40 1AL
|Blue Orchid Bakery Ltd
|Blue Orchid Bakery
|6 Peach Place
|Wokingham
|RG40 1LY
|Hilton St Anne's Manor
|London Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 1ST
|special treat restaurant ltd T/A Baranda
|48-50
|Peach Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1XG
|Wokingham Tree Ltd
|72 Peach Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1XH
|The Tamarind Tree
|The Tamarind Tree
|54 Peach Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1XQ
|Ruchetta
|6 Rose Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1XU
|BAR 56 LTD
|56 Rose Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1XU
|Station fish bar
|42 Station Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 2AE
|The Lord Raglan
|30 Denmark Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 2BB
|Rossini Restaurant
|16 Denmark Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 2BB
|Aroma
|26 Denmark Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 2BB
|Brown Bag
|5 Alexandra Court
|Wokingham
|RG40 2SL
|Squire's Garden Centre Wokingham
|Heathlands Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 3AS
|The Crooked Billet
|The Crooked Billet
|Honey Hill
|Wokingham
|RG40 3BJ
|Sand Martins Golf Club Limited
|Flat, Sandmartins Golf Club
|Finchampstead Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 3RQ
|Cantley House Hotel
|Cantley House Hotel and Country Clu
|Milton Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 5QG
|The Farm Cafe
|Ashridge Manor Garden Centre,
|Forest Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 5QY
|EMMBROOK INN
|51 Emmbrook Road
|Wokingham
|RG41 1HG
|The Dog & Duck
|Matthewsgreen Road
|Wokingham
|RG41 1JT
|Bearwood Lakes Golf Club Limited
|Club House,Bearwood Lakes Golf Club
|Bearwood Road
|Wokingham
|RG41 4SJ
|Walter Arms
|Bearwood Road
|Sindlesham
|Wokingham
|RG41 5BP
|WInnersh Garden Centre
|Reading Road
|Winnersh
|Wokingham
|RG41 5HG
|Burger King
|Carnival Leisure complex
|Wellington Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 2AT
|Coffee #1
|8-9 Peach Place
|Wokingham
|RG40 1LY
|Caffe Nero
|3-5 Peach Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1YJ
|Dobbies
|Floral Mile
|Twyford
|Wokingham
|RG10 9SW
|The Ship Inn
|104 Peach Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1XH
|Ye Olde Leathern Bottel
|221 Barkham Road
|Barkham
|Wokingham
|RG41 4BY
|Two Poplars
|118 Finchampstead Road
|Wokingham
|RG41 2NU
|The Three Frogs
|London Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 1SW
|Loch Fyne Restaurant
|London Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 1RD
|Giggling Squid
|3 The Plaza
|Denmark Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 2LD
|GAIL's Bakery
|20 Peach Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1XG
|Sedero Lounge
|Bailey's House
|Central Walk
|Wokingham
|RG40 1AZ
|The Warren
|Forest Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 5SB
|Nando's
|29 Market Place
|Wokingham
|RG40 1AP
|Oakingham Belle
|Oaks Avenue
|Wokingham
|RG40 1LH
|Pizza Express
|25 Broad Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1AU
|The Station Tap
|59 Station Road
|Wokingham
|RG40 2AD
|Zizzi
|11 Broad Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1AU
|The Broad Street Tavern
|29 Broad Street
|Wokingham
|RG40 1AU
|Piccolo Arco ltd
|Unit 2-4 Town Hall
|Market Place
|Wokingham
|Rg40 1as
|Wokingham Family Golf
|Wokingham Family Golf
|Finchampstead Road
|Wokingham
|RG403HG
|The Old Bell
|Gorinng Lane
|Grazeley Green
|Wokingham
|RG7 1LS
|Coffee #1
|65 Crockhamwell Road
|Woodley
|RG5 3JP
|Bull and Chequers
|Church Road
|Woodley
|RG5 4QP
|Good Companions
|149 Loddon Bridge Road
|Woodley
|RG5 4AG
|Bosco Lounge
|55 Crockhamwell Road
|Woodley
|RG5 3JP
|The White Lion
|104-108 Reading Road
|Yaetely
|GU46 7RX
|The Royal Oak
|27 Reading Road
|Yateley
|GU46 7UG
|The Cricketers
|Cricket Hill Lane
|Yateley
|GU46 6BA
|Morrisons
|Off Basingstoke Road
|Reading
|RG2 0HB