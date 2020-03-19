Marie Curie cancel Great Daffodil Appeal, estimating loss of £1 million

A NATIONAL charity has cancelled its upcoming collections across Wokingham and the rest of the UK, estimating a loss of £1 million.

Marie Curie announced today that their Great Daffodil Appeal, which runs throughout March has already seen hundreds of volunteer collectors visiting Wokingham streets and supermarkets, distributing yellow daffodil pins for donations.

However, the collections have now been cancelled with immediate effect, a decision estimated to lose £1 million in donations — with further losses coming from many other cancelled fundraising activities and events.

The charity said this loss will impact their work, which they believe will be “more important than ever over the coming months, as the NHS focuses on the coronavirus.”

Instead, Marie Curie is asking people to get involved in the appeal by donating online or by text.

Meredith Niles, executive director of fundraising and engagement at Marie Curie, said: “It is with great disappointment that we have decided to cancel all of our Great Daffodil Appeal public collections due to COVID-19 as well as a number of other fundraising events that were due to take place over the coming weeks and months – a decision which has not been taken lightly.

“The health and safety of our dedicated volunteers and staff is of utmost importance. We are extremely grateful to the thousands of people who signed up to collect for us, without whom the Great Daffodil Appeal would not exist.

“Where possible, we hope to be able to reschedule collections and events for later in the year, and would like to thank all our volunteers, supporters, corporate partners and staff for their ongoing support at this challenging time.”

The Great Daffodil Appeal helps Marie Curie provide expert care to people with terminal illnesses, as well as support for their loved ones — helping them to make the most of the time they have together.

The appeal also helps the charity provide practical information and support, fund research and campaigns for more people to have access to high quality, personalised care wherever and whenever they need it.

Those who want to donate to the appeal can do so online at mariecurie.org.uk/donate or can text DAFF to 70111 to donate £5*

*Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate. Marie Curie will receive 98% of your donation.