Mark Bowen leaves Reading FC after turning down sporting director role

Mark Bowen has rejected the chance to stay at Reading FC as sporting director after he was replaced as manager by Veljko Paunovic last week.

Bowen came in as sporting director before he replaced Jose Gomes as first-team manager in October 2019, but has turned down an offer to return to the role after being replaced as manager.

The Royals owner Mr Dai has made changes to the management structure which saw his close confidant Mr Pang replace Nigel Howe as CEO, while he wanted Bowen to step in as sporting director with Paunovic joining as the new boss.

Bowen led Reading to a 14th placed finish in the Championship after steering the club away from the relegation zone and expected to take charge of the Royals in his first full season before the club opted for a managerial shake up.

Owner Mr Dai Yongge said, “I would like to thank Mark for the hard work he put in as manager and the commitment he showed to our first team affairs before, during and after football’s lockdown situation. I would like to wish him well in his future endeavours.”