Mark Bowen on: Bristol defeat, fading play-off hopes, transfer updates, late missed chances and injury updates

READING manager Mark Bowen said he was ‘disappointed’ with his sides concentration as he described his sides performance as ‘slow and lethargic’.

On the defeat…

“It was a very close game, I always thought that it might be one goal was possibly going to decide it. We didn’t get both sides of the game right tonight. We were lethargic and slow starting the game.

The concentration for the goal, two of their midfield runners ran past us where we were daydreaming and not concentrating and that’s what cost us the goal.

We got a lot of crosses into the box and maybe you could say we were unlucky not to equalise, but as an ex defender, I thought they defended resolutely. We didn’t show enough character on and off the ball to warrant a win.”

George Puscas’ struggling…

“George runs around and tries. He had only started the game at Forest which was his first start in six weeks and he thrives on playing often and confidence like many strikers do.

He had a bad injury and the decision we made whether he should have had an operation, he didn’t and he will play through it until the end of the season. He’s rusty but we’ve got to get more people around him, he needs chances and needs to score goals or he will put himself under pressure.”

Transfer updates…

“I’m hoping that until the deadline closes on Friday that hopefully we will be able to do some sort of business. New faces can give everyone a lift, which is important as well.

I’m hoping we will be able to announce one or two in the next 48 hours.”

Fading play-off hopes…

“I won’t give up hope. Things can chance and we will keep striving and pushing for it.”

Matt Miazga and Andy Yiadom injury updates…

“He has a grade two tear in his ankle ligaments so it will be a significant time out, between four and six weeks I’ve been told.

“He is doing well out on the training ground. He hasn’t joined in with the group yet but he’s done a lot of work individually in terms of straight line and curved running to prepare him. I know that he’s chomping at the bit so I think he might be back for the Hull City game but we will monitor each game.”