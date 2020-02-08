Mark Bowen on: Late Hull equaliser, winless league run, injury updates, formation changes

READING manager Mark Bowen said his was disappointed after the Royals dropped two points from a winning position after a late Hull City equaliser.

On two points dropped…

“My take on the game is that we looked jaded, fatigued at times. After a hard fought win at Cardiff in the week, i thought our passing as a team was sloppy at time.

“We got our noses in front and you’re looking to see the game out. We didn’t defend it right. It was a deflection but as an ex defender, I thought it was poor defending on our part. It’s two points lost, we had to be more focused.

“Today it’s two points lost against a side lacking in confidence and have lost two of their better players. When you get in front, you expect to see out the game and that’s my clear disappointment today.

“We’ve drawn too many games of late. Some of them good draws but some that have been dropped points. I said to the players to think about what they could have done better and we’ll come in Monday and come up with a game plan for West Brom.”

Preperation for West Brom on Wednesday…

“We need to be more clinical in forward areas. We need to be more focused when we have the ball and control it better in terms of our ball retention which wasn’t right today.”

Chris Gunter and Jordan Obita injuries…

“Chris pulled his groin. He said he felt it straight away. My idea was to not use Felipe Araruna straight away. I was hoping to introduce him in the second half but he came on early and showed his qualities. A good passer and comfortable on the ball.

“Jordan got his goal. He’s played more minutes than any player in our squad in the last three weeks. His hamstrings were tight coming into the game but I know the qualities that he brings to us, which he did again. It seems every game he plays he gets a goal or an assist lately.

“His hamstrings were getting tight and stiffening up. I’ve got to protect him. We’ve got enough injuries at the moment as it is. Once Jordan went off, the tempo in our game dropped.”

Three at the back formation…

“Anyone who says it is negative doesn’t know the facts of how we work. It’s not a negative thing, it means you have two wing backs going forward, an extra man in midfield and can play two up front.

“With Miazga and McIntyre out, we’ve got a few injuries to defenders. Liam Moore had his foot in a plastic boot for five days after a problem with his foot. The nature of this league is brutal, you don’t get much time to work on the training ground with the players.

Injury updates…

“Andy Yiadom today played for the under 23’s at Swansea. I haven’t heard yet how he came through that, but hopefully he will be in the frame for West Brom.

“Tom McIntyre will be out for another four weeks at best and Matt Miazga possibly another three weeks.”

Substitutions…

“My hand was forced a bit with the full back situation. I brought Sone Aluko on to try and get through the lines and work off Yakou, it didn’t quite work.

“John Swift put a hell of a shift in the week so looked a bit jaded today. As a group we have to recover, freshen up for a big test on Wednesday.”