Mark Bowen on: Much needed win, Puscas performance, Miazga return, clean sheet, eased relegation fears

READING manager Mark Bowen said it was vital to get the win to give ‘stability’ and ‘confidence’ to his team as they eased their relegation fears with a comfortable home win over Barnsley.

On the win…

“It was important after Wednesday, which in terms of the performance was a one off since I’ve been here. I said if I was a supporter that I also would have vented my anger because it was unacceptable.

“It was about getting the result to calm the dressing room, to give them stability and confidence. We weren’t as flowing as we can be, but every team goes though periods where you lose confidence. You have to make sure your decision making is right and bang out results

“The first goal was a bit of a scrappy goal, gave everyone a bit of calmness and confidence and at half=time it was a case of being professional and not being sloppy.

“It’s a clean sheet and we now move on to a big game on Tuesday.

“Barnsley had just come off the back of beating Fulham 3-0, Hull 1-0 and Birmingham 1-0. They hadn’t conceded in three games and got nine points. We knew it’d be a hard game.”

George Puscas’ goal and performance…

“George got his goal and it took it very well. He’s a goalscorer. He’s working on his link play and build up play, he can be better at that and he knows that. We have to give him the right opportunities.

“His goal reminded me a bit of the one he got at QPR where he opened up his body. Like all strikers, you live and die by your goals. He knows and we know we’ve got to work on his all round game and that has to improve. But he showed he’s got real good finishing qualities.”

Five changes to starting eleven…

“It was in my mind that we needed to freshen things up. People coming in had less mental baggage and I think that made a difference. We were sloppy at times and we can be better but the new faces gave us a bit of an edge.”

Rafael’s performance…

“He pulled off some good saves before half-time, just like he has been all season. He’s one of the best, if not the best keeper in the league. He has a rich pedigree behind him and keeps us in the game at times.”

FA Cup tie on Tuesday against Sheffield United…

“It is a distraction, but it’s a nice distraction. The club has a bit of history with a semi-final. It’s nice for the fans and the players. It will be a really hard game, the whole country knows what Sheffield United are like.

“I think they will come strong with the stage in the competition that we are at. It’s a good experience for us and we’ll have a good crowd here and a lot of vocal support.

“I’ll pick the strongest side in my mind to win the game. It’s exciting for me and the club to think if we can get through the tie which is what we will certainly be aiming for.”

Liam Moore’s illness…

“He was ill last night. Liam came in this morning and as he always does, he was desperate to play. I found out that he ill again this morning so very quickly we had to send him home with one eye on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga’s return from injury…

“A special mention for Matt, he’s had six weeks out with injury and today it looked like he had never been away.

“Credit to him for his mental toughness and to the staff that have worked with him to get him in the shape after not a lot of training sessions, he showed the qualities he has got today.”