Mark Bowen on: Nottingham Forest, transfers, FA Cup draw, injury updates and more

READING manager Mark Bowen said that the clubs owners do not have any intention of selling first team players in the January transfer window.

“I’m not prepared to lose any single on of the players,” said Bowen.

“In terms of players coming in, there will always be people flagged up in the media. It’s our job to keep on top of what could be available to us, if we can get them financially, if they want to come and if they will fit in what we want to do.

“It’s a fluid situation that can change from day to day.

The Welshman said that he is in constant communication with the clubs owners during the busy transfer window period.

“I’m in constant contact with Mr Dai and his representatives and there is absolutely no will at all to sell,” continued Bowen.

“Josh Barrett is a very level headed to guy and he needed to go out and play football and get on with his career. Joao Virginia, it didn’t work out very well for him and he’s gone back (to Everton).

“The club have started talking to Tyler (Blackett) about a new contract situation. I see bits in the paper about this club or that club being interested, and to that I’d say why wouldn’t they be.

“I haven’t been told of any contact from other clubs which I’m glad about but at the same time it gees us up to get a conclusion to it.”

The Royals next game in the Championship comes at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday when they host another in form side, Nottingham Forest.

“We’ve looked at Forest in depth and looked at the ways that we can hurt them.

“They’ve got the second worst record in terms of possession away from home, so we think they’ll look to sit back and counter attack us so we need to come up with a plan to counteract that.

“When I first took over, it was a question of getting to January and seeing where we were in the table. If we are close enough, which I think we are. We’ve done well lately in the league and that puts us maybe in the race, no more than that.

“When I first got the job, as much as getting results, we wanted to have the club as a place to go that people are happy to come in and I sense a really good atmosphere among the group. It’s as good as I’ve seen.”

The Royals boss also provided an injury update ahead of the Forest clash at the weekend.

“George (Puscas) will be available for selection, hes training hard and well. It’s a mental thing from him. Liam Moore has played through it a lot, George is in the same bracket now where its difficult for him but he has to get used to playing through the pain and whether he takes pain killers or a jab to kill that.

“He’s (Yiadom) been in a brace for his knee, and the brace is now coming off. The ligaments haven now tightened up significantly and he’ll be back doing light work on the grass next week.”

Bowen also reacted to the fourth-round FA Cup draw, where Reading will attempt to book their place in the next round next Tuesday evening in a third-round replay against Blackpool Town.

“Any home draw is good and I’ll welcome that an day.

“I said a bit tongue in cheek, never mind the financial side, that I didn’t want a Manchester City or Liverpool. So a home tie either against Cardiff or Carlisle, if we beat Blackpool, is great.”

