Mark Bowen on: Reading comeback, 11 changes, Blackpool penalty miss, shock exit avoided, FA Cup replay and more

READING manager Mark Bowen said that a replay does not suit either side after the Royals came from behind on two occasions to rescue a draw against League One Blackpool.

A missed penalty from Armand Gnanduillet meant that the FA Cup third-round tie will have to be replayed after Reading had equalised twice through Sam Baldock and Danny Loader to rescue an early exit.

On the performance…

“I spoke to Simon Grayson, and I don’t think either manager wanted a replay. We’re both in our respective leagues pushing for the play-offs so it didn’t suit anyone. But it’s a cup and is important to supporters, but it’s another game unbeaten ad our name in the hat for the next round.”

On the missed Blackpool penalty…

“Teddy put his hand on the fella and he made the most of it but I fully understand the reason why it was given. I’ve just looked back and seen that we had two cast line penalties that weren’t given. One on Andy Rinomohta, with the ref stood four yards away and one at the end where the fella clattered into Omar Richards at the back post. I don’t know how he missed it.

“It was an entertaining game. We started very well and controlled possession. They then had some pressure and we went one down. We showed resilience twice to come back in the game from behind. Good goals from Sam Baldock and a clever finish from Danny Loader.

“We got a tiny bit sloppy in possession in the second half and didn’t concentrate in our defending enough at times which will be a learning curve for some of them.

“Andre Burley came in for his debut and I thought he did very well. He came off near the end with a bit of cramp. He did well throughout.

Loader’s back heel goal…

“He’s a clever player and I’ve said in the last few weeks that the way Puscas, Baldock and Joao have been in the team, he’s had to be patient. He can look me in the eye after today’s game and say ‘come on gaffer, give me a chance.’

11 changes to the team…

“My focus is to do what is best for the club. We’ve put ourselves within touching distance of a play-off place, it’s put us in the race at the back end of the season and I have to protect that position.

“We’ll now be fresh going into the Nottingham Forest game. I’m very mindful of keeping the squad as fresh as we can to try and keep pushing up the table.

“Aluko has had about three decent training sessions, his fitness will get better so there will be a lot of players who want game time in the replay.”

Strength of the squad…

“The third-round, we shouldn’t read too much into it Watford were 3-0 up and drew 3-3, that’s how it is. They’re all difficult games. They came here playing at a gorgeous stadium, so they’re motivated, playing a team that’s made a lot of changes and in an environment where not a lot is expected of them.

“I’m really pleased that the players on the pitch came back twice and we’ll go on and look forward to the replay.

Fitness of the squad…

“When we came out of the Fulham game, the guys put in a hell of a shift so I gave them a few days off. Today we had a fresh group of players and now we’ve got a big game against Forest next week.”

Puscas injury update…

“Puscas has been training. He’s a bit sore, so we’re seeing where he is with that physically and how far we can push him. He’ll be on the training ground Monday with the squad.”