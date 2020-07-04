Mark Bowen on: Royals five goal win, Meite masterclass, Swift transfer speculation, academy players and more

Reading manager Mark Bowen paid tribute to Yakou Meite after he scored four in a spectacular performance to help the Royals to a huge victory over Luton Town.

“He (Yakou) wanted to play as a number nine. But sometimes you find more space on the channel and he looked at me with a rye smile so I think for today I won that argument with him,” said Bowen.

“I’m asking Yakou to play that wide role. He’s a focal point for any keeper with their kicks because of his power in the air.

“He always puts a shift in and I’m delighted with him today.

“We will enjoy the win tonight, come back in tomorrow for a warm down and then think about getting another win on Tuesday.”

Reading made five changes after their defeat to Brentford last Tuesday and Bowen believes that was vital for their upturn in form today.

“I made five changes and the defensive players in particular that came in were fantastic and were the platform for us today. It was about being more proactive rather than reactive and being on the front foot.

“Five-nil is fantastic. But for me the most pleasing thing was when they went through and Rafa made a point blank save to keep a clean sheet.

“We need to strive for consistency. On any given day we can give anybody a game, I always felt we would bounce back but it takes the mentality to do it.

“On Tuesday, Brentford were very good. They put us to the sword and we had to mentally bounce back.”

Bowen is determined for his side to push up the table and is keen to motivate the players ahead of the rremainder of the season.

“You’ve got to give fans and players things to push for. If we cant push for play-offs that doesn’t mean we should switch off.

“There will always be something to play for in this league. We won’t put up with players just seeing the season out.

“”I was proud at the back end of the game we had five academy players on the pitch. They are the future of the club and I hope they are all here next year.

“I’m looking at performances and results on the back of that. If we put the effort in and work to the game plan, we will be a difficult side and horrible to play against but with good players when we get on the ball.”

Bowen also spoke on John Swift, who was given the captaincy for today’s game and has been amid transfer speculation being linked with Premier League Sheffield United.

“John Swift is the senior head in the midfield He deserved the armband, he leads by example by being brave and getting on the ball.

“There will be speculation about him because he’s a very good player but I don’t want to hear it.”