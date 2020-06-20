Mark Bowen on: Royals return, late Stoke equaliser, Lucas Joao injury, referee performance and play-off chances

READING manager Mark Bowen said he was ‘exasperated’ by the referee’s performance after a late equaliser saw Stoke snatch a point at the Madejski Stadium.

“I was exasperated by the whole performance by the referee,” said Bowen after his Reading side surrendered victory to a 91st Nick Powell leveller.

“I thought the referee raised my blood pressure a few times. We had two penalties that weren’t given and numerous free kicks.

“We had some crowd noise which hopefully would have drowned out some of my expletives.

“The game should have been beyond Stoke by that point, but we should have had two stone wall slid penalties, I can’t understand it.

“If we had a home crowd, maybe we would have got something.”

Bowen was also frustrated at his sides lack of concentration as they failed to see out a victory on their return to Championship action.

“I thought we played well for long periods,” continued Bowen.

“We created good chances and our decision making at times could and should have been better.

“Playing against a side like Stoke with big centre halves, I said to my players that’s when we have to be organised.

“But two or three of them stood by when the corner came in and are expecting either Morrison or Moore to head it. That lack of concentration has cost us which is really frustrating.”

The Royals lost Lucas Joao to injury in the first half after he had put the hosts ahead in the seventh minute.

“Lucas Joao was a focal point and he got his goal. I spoke to him at half time and he said he didn’t feel anything pull or snap but he felt his hamstring stiffen up really quickly.

“That’s a positive sign, but sometimes things seem okay and we won’t know for sure until he has a scan.

“We’ve got a squad of 29 which will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.

“The big squads will have an advantage.”

The Royals wasted a chance to close the gap on the teams above them, but Bowen is refusing to give up hope of reaching the play-off places.

“There were a few draws above us and we would have been in a position to close the gap if we had won,” continued the Royals boss.

“I won’t give up on pushing for the play-offs until its mathematically impossible. We’re constantly looking above us.”