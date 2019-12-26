Mark Bowen on: Swift's stunner, clean sheet, consecutive wins, Rafael, upcoming fixtures

READING manager Mark Bowen said it was ‘special’ to get consecutive wins after John Swift’s stunner earned the Royals three points against Queens Park Rangers.

Reading’s improved form…

“That’s nice to hear (being fourth in form guide), we’ve got to try and put points on the board every game we play. Back to back wins is special. It’s been a strange week.

“I gave them yesterday off so we did all of our tactical work on Christmas Eve. It was important for the players to spend time with their families and clear their heads but I warned them when they came back in that they needed to be focused and ready to go.

“I tweaked the system a bit with Sam Baldock being out, playing with five in midfield to try and control it in there. When you have players like Charlie Adam, Swifty and Ovie, we always encourage them to move and get the ball which I think we did for large periods. Confidence is growing within the team.”

Rafael’s outstanding saves…

“Did it hit his head? He’s a goalie, so he throws his body in the way. He made two or three saves in that melee but it’s sure not good for the heart, I was expecting it to hit the back of the net at any time.”

Swift injury update…

“We’re hoping that it is just a little bit of cramp. It’s the first game he has started for a while, we’ve missed him in the weeks he’s been out. The players feel more secure with Swifty in there, Ovie loves playing with him. We’ve got to wrap him in cotton wool and chuck him on the pitch for every game we can.”

Charlie Adam’s impressive form…

“Charlie is getting fitter, he’s 34 now but he’s getting fitter every game. We only took him off to protect him for the next three or four games and get through this period. I’m delighted for him, he’s waited for his chance. He didn’t feel at home before, but the last few weeks he’s started to feel at home and enjoy his football.”

Upcoming away games to Preston and Fulham…

“We feel we can go to any team and pick up points. The biggest time this time of year is recovery to get freshness into our legs. Mistakes are made in games around this period because of fatigue in their legs.”

Swift’s wonder strike…

“He’s got the ability to do that, it’s not something that happens every day. It was the timing of it, like a golfer.

“We’ve got players in our team who when they are on the ball, feel comfortable. The confidence is growing and the back players are feeling more confident on the ball. It will help us play more as a team.”

Formation change…

“When you get three clean sheets with a system, you don’t want to change it. But I want to be pragmatic and change it to best effect them. At the moment we’re working hard as a defensive line to keep clean sheets so we’ll stick with it for the time being.”

Sam Baldock injury update…

“He had a bit of a groin problem that he flagged up straight away and had a scan which showed some inflammation. We’re hoping by the Fulham game he will be available again.”

Away trip to Preston…

“I watched them this afternoon against Leeds. They’ve got legs in the team and energy everywhere. They’re picking up good results and probably deserved to beat Leeds today. It will be tough but all of them are tough.

“I’m not looking too much at the table. If we can be within touching distance towards the top 10 by the time of the FA Cup game, then maybe something can happen.

“We’re a team that is growing and have two difficult away games. There will be bumps along the way but we won’t lose confidence. If we focus and do the right things, we are a match for any team.”