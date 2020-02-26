'We won't get relegated' says Reading manager Mark Bowen after shocking Wigan defeat

READING MANAGER Mark Bowen said he was ‘staggered’ by the Royals perofmance after they suffered a terrible 3-0 home defeat to Wigan Athletic at the Madejski Stadium.

“I’m quite staggered at what I’ve witnessed. I told them in the dressing room it was absolutely unacceptable what they produced tonight,” said Bowen.

“My aim is to take this club forward. We were out battled and out played, out everything tonight. It’s unacceptable and we will make sure we get a change on Saturday.

“Today we didn’t work hard enough and adapt. You need work, desire, application, braveness. I don’t know where that performance came from.

“The times we have played badly, we’ve bounced back and I expect that again on Saturday.”

Reading’s disappointing home form continues which sees them just five points outside of the relegation zone after Wigan closed the gap to the Royals who are in 16th in the Championship.

“Maybe there is,” said Bowen when asked whether his side have a fear factor when playing at the Madejski.

“The players need to rise above that. I promise the fans we will have a different application on Saturday.

“Sometimes it’s easier to play when you’re an underdog. In front of your own fans you have to get on the ball and be brave when things aren’t going well. At certain times I saw people didn’t really want to get on the ball.

“I don’t blame the crowd for their reaction. In an ideal world it doesn’t help, but I fully sympathise with them. It’s my job, the player’s job, to turn that around and give them something more positive to go away with on Saturday.”

Despite making two half-time changes, with Charlie Adam and Micahel Olise introduced, Reading fans were frustarted not to see the second half arrival of George Puscas who was left on the bench.

“George (Puscas) has an inflammation on his knee. I’m thinking if I bring him on, he might miss Barnsley or Sheffield United. It hurt me not to bring him on, but I’m thinking of the club.”

Despite being brought closer to the drop zone, Bowen remains confident that his side will not be dragged into the relegation fight.

“It’s not a must win game (Barnsley). I know my players, we will not going anywhere near relegation. But tonight is a wake up call.

“We won’t go down this year and we will get stronger. The building process, that may be more difficult than I thought, has to go on.”