Marlow United 1-3 Woodley United: Kestrels end 2019 in fine form with third consecutive victory

UNITED ended 2019 with a third consecutive win and back to back league victories and in doing so recorded the double over sixth place Marlow United in what was Woodley’s best performance of the season.



The first half was played at a frantic pace and a combination of missed Woodley chances and an outstanding goalkeeping performance by the visitors’ Craig McCreeth could have so easily seen more than the three goals scored.



Woodley started with tempo with Max Laschok having the first chance in the opening minute and then giving United the lead in the second minute when he made a good run and cut inside a defender to place the ball inside Marlow’s Matt Cannings right hand post.



Two minutes later McCreeth was called upon to make the first of many saves which were to prove vital to giving Woodley a half time lead. As the half progressed when McCreeth was beaten both Luke Axton-Hall and Pele Hagger made telling blocks to deny the hosts from scoring.



The hosts conceded and number of fouls in their half which saw Gareth Ainsworth’s free kicks into their penalty area a constant threat and scrambled clear. Laschok attempted a spectacular overhead kick while Harry Hawkins fired wide from 20 yards.



As the first half progressed Marlow enjoyed more possession and put pressure on Woodley’s defence but in turn the hosts were susceptible to speedy counter attacks. Lamin Ceesay saw Cannings block a shot with his feet before Ceesay pass set Ben Anderson free to extend the lead in the thirty sixth minute.



The same player could have scored again five minutes later when through on goal but a combination of a bobbly pitch that required him taking an extra touch gave Cannings time to narrow the angle and block the shot.



Two minutes into stoppage time McCreeth made a double save but was eventually beaten in fourth additional minute when Liam Bushay broke free of the Woodley defence to beat the advancing McCreeth.



Not to be deflated by the Marlow goal, Woodley started the second half in a positive manner with Laschok a threat up front with his pace and movement while Ceesay was dangerous on the left flank. It was these two that saw the decisive third goal scored in the fifth first minute when Laschok passed to Ceesay who rounded Cannings to score from close range.



This goal deflated Marlow who did not play with the same intensity in the second half as they did in the first allowing the visitors to have plenty of the ball and continue to create chances that saw Cannings deny Laschok and two minutes later a goal bound shot cleared of the Marlow goal line. From a Woodley view point McCreeth continued to deny the hosts as he was comfortable in dealing with attempts on his goal.



Despite the six minutes of stoppage time Woodley finished the game deservedly with the three points and can look to 2020 with optimism.



Woodley United: McCreeth, Whight, Hagger, Sissons (Swaine), Alexander, Axton-Hall, Ainsworth (Richardson), Hawkins, Laschok, Anderson (Briggs), Ceesay Subs not used Chaffin, Swift