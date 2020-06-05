Masks to be made available for London commuters

COMMUTERS who work in London will be able to collect free face masks from tube and bus stations next week.

Transport for London (TfL) is to run a pilot scheme where passenger numbers have been their highest during lockdown and a limited number of the single-use face coverings will be available to those who need them.

However, the company is encouraging customers to bring their own where possible, and encouraging shops and kiosks to have a supply available for people to purchase.

Masks will be compulsory across the UK from Monday, June 15, for anyone using public transport including bus routes that run through Wokingham borough.

The latest scientific advice suggests that, although face coverings are unlikely to prevent an individual from catching the coronavirus, they can help prevent someone who is infected from infecting others and therefore help control the virus.

However, it is thought that only 30% to 50% of passengers are currently using face masks.

There will also be hand sanitiser points installed.

And TfL is hoping that people will continue to work from home where possible and only use public transport for essential journeys that cannot be made on foot or by bike.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I encourage anyone travelling on public transport, or anywhere you can’t keep a safe two-metre distance, to wear a face covering, but from Monday 15 June, everyone must wear a covering over their nose and mouth for the entirety of any journeys made using the public transport network. This will be mandatory and will help everyone be safer.”

And Mike Brown, London’s transport commissioner, said: “I encourage customers not to wait, and to start wearing them now if they are not already.”

To help passengers, TfL has published a list of the busiest tube stations, this will be updated regularly. It can be seen at: https://tfl.gov.uk/status-updates/busiest-times-to-travel to help people avoid known hotspots.

And for more on mask-wearing, log on to: www.london.gov.uk/coronavirus/face-covering-guidance