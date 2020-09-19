Matt needed coffee, but didn’t want to be a bad guest. So what did he do? Make a video

IF YOU’VE ever stayed over at a friend’s house and been told to ‘help yourself’, you’ll understand Matt’s predicament.

He wanted to be the perfect guest, but also wanted to make the perfect brew.

So he did what all the young folk do these days – he made a Tik Tok video about it and shared his awkwardness with the world.

And it also led him to making a career switch from TV and radio personality to coffee guru.

Matt Vaughan is known to millions after appearing on ITV shows such as Change Your Tune, and Save Money: Lose Weight, as well as presenting on local radio station Glow.

But he has goodbye to a full-time role in the world of showbiz to set up his own local coffee company named after his son.

Caleb’s Coffee is on a mission to serve artisan coffee and homemade cakes from a mobile van.

Matt says that the idea came to him during lockdown: presenting his morning radio show from home, he missed having a real coffee.

“I was very nervous about leaving such a successful career in radio to try something new, but I can honestly say that I haven’t been this happy in work for such a long time,” he says.

“The real Caleb, my son, is very happy having my new business named after him, although he seems to think I’m paying him in our cakes”.

During Matt’s career he has contributed to several commercial radio stations, becoming market leaders, including Radio 210, Heart and the local BBC.

His successful diet blog, which followed his six-stone weight loss, also came out of his TV appearances for ITV. Since starting the blog Matt has more than 20,000 social media followers.

And his video, which shows his leaving his friends house to go to his van to make that precious cup of java, has been seen more than 41,000 times.

“I have created several videos in my time, but I would have never thought that a video of me walking down the stairs and making a coffee would have gained such a following,” Matt says.

“I have plans to create coffee parody videos after the success of this one, I’m so glad that ITV gave me singing lessons, otherwise it could all go horribly wrong.”

For more on Matt’s brewing adventures, log on to www.calebscoffee.co.uk