Matt Rodda reappointed as shadow transport minister for buses

MATT RODDA has retained his shadow transport role following the election of Kier Starmer as Labour party leader.

The Reading East MP will continue to speak on issues relating to buses – a perfect fit for the man who used to be a councillor on Reading Borough Council, which owns Reading Buses.

And he has praised his party’s new leader, saying he is “a very impressive man” who will be very effective in the role.

On Saturday, April 4, it was announced that Mr Starmer was to take over from Jeremy Corbyn after winning the Labour party’s election.

His deputy is Angela Rayner.

Mr Rodda had originally nominated Emily Thornberry for the leadership role, but was pleased with the election of Mr Starmer.

“Kier is the best candidate, he has a lot to offer, he is a very impressive man and will be very effective in the role,” he said.

One of Mr Starmer’s first appointments is Anneliese Dodds as shadow chancellor, a promotion from her previous role of Shadow Treasury Minister. She served as a South East MEP until her election to parliament in 2017; she had also stood for election in Reading West in 2010.

Mr Rodda praised her: “I am very pleased Anneliese is the new shadow chancellor. I have enormous respect for her, she will do well in that role.”

Mr Rodda, who has been MP since 2017, served as Shadow Minister for Local Transport in Jeremy Corybn’s team.

“I am delighted to have been reappointed as Shadow Buses Minister and I look forward to serving under Keir Starmer, as the new leader of the Labour Party, and Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon,” he said.

“Buses are a vital public service and it is a privilege to be part of the Shadow Transport Team.”

Mr Rodda also took time to thank Jeremy Corbyn for his work in leading the party over the past five years.

“I have a lot of time for Jeremy,” he explained. “He will be seen as someone who did a lot of good things for the party.”

