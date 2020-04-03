Matt Rodda writes of his gratitude to NHS, social care, volunteers and key workers during coronavirus pandemic

ONE of the borough’s four MPs wants to thank those working for the NHS, social care and other volunteer and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Rodda, who represents Reading East, is sending out an update to his constituents adding that he is “proud of the way our community has responded to the crisis”.

The MP, whose constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley, said that he knows the lockdown is difficult for the nation, but it will help support the NHS.

And he also pledged to keep pushing the Government for more action to help the self-employed, small businesses and foreign nationals currently stuck abroad.

The email update is being sent out by Mr Rodda on a weekly basis.

Matt Rodda’s letter in full

Dear resident,

We are living through difficult and challenging times and I want to thank you for your support for the NHS and our community. I would particularly like to thank all those working in the NHS, social care, other vital services, including volunteers and key workers.

I wanted to update you on my work during the crisis and this email is the second weekly round-up from me, I hope you will find it helpful.

I should add that I am proud of the way our community has responded to this crisis, with so many people putting others before themselves.

Helping support our NHS

It is crucial that we all support the NHS at this difficult time by maintaining social distancing. The lock down is difficult, but vital, in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

I support the lock down and believe action should have been taken earlier

I also believe in regular reviews (see below under holding Government to account)

I am calling for more protective equipment and testing to protect staff and to help tackle the spread of the epidemic

And, I am raising concerns with the Health Secretary and other Ministers

I’m also offering what support I can to our hard working NHS staff, such as promoting the clap for our NHS which has taken place on Thursdays

Working with councils and other services

Local councils are distributing food to vulnerable people, working with care homes and providing other vital services.

I am working with Reading and Wokingham borough councils and local charities

I am raising their concerns about the quality of food provided, as items have not added up to a balanced diet

In addition, I am calling for more protective equipment for social care workers in our care homes

Supporting food distribution

Maintaining food supplies is vital, particularly for vulnerable people.

Listening to residents and charities working with vulnerable people

I am passing issues to Ministers and urging them to speed up supplies

Help for businesses and workers

A huge number of jobs and businesses are at risk and urgent action is needed to protect jobs and incomes

I’m pleased the Government has listened to calls to take action

I am now calling for more help, such as for the self-employed and some businesses

Government schemes need to be extended and updated to remove gaps and loop holes

Support for people in distress

People should not be left without help at this difficult time and I am calling for more support.

I am urging the Government to respond sooner to people who face hardship such as those who have lost their jobs

And, I am calling for more Government help, through increasing benefits and Government help for local charities to provide support

I am also raising cases of people stranded overseas with the Foreign Office, to help get them home

Holding the Government to account

I support extra powers being used during the crisis, to enforce social distancing. However, I believe any extra powers should be regularly reviewed and ended after the crisis.

It is important the Parliament holds the Government to account even if it has to meet virtually

Government Ministers are consulting with opposition parties and need to maintain an open approach and to listen to other points of view

I would like to thank you again for everything you, your family and neighbours are doing to tackle the coronavirus.

Please contact me if you want to discuss these or other issues, by emailing my office on mattroddampcasework@partliament.uk

Yours faithfully,

Matt Rodda, Member of Parliament for Reading East.