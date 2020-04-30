Mayor backs call to save BBQ King kebab van

THE WOKINGHAM Mayor is one of 3,500 residents to have signed a petition to support BBQ King kebab van ahead of its license appeal hearing tomorrow.

Last week, Wokingham.Today reported that Kenan Mursaloglu — previously referred to as Mr Nursalson — will be appealing the refusal of his street trading licence renewal via a virtual meeting.

Mr Mursaloglu has run the BBQ King kebab and burger van for the last 29 years, but the renewal of his trading license was rejected by the council earlier this year.

In response, Alex Campbell set up a petition to support Mr Mursaloglu in his appeal.

Mr Campbell wrote: “The BBQ king has only days left until a Wokingham Council hearing goes ahead with the aim of stopping his trading license.

“The BBQ King has fed us at times no one else would. He’s even employed us when no one else would. Some say the BBQ King is the backbone of this town.

“Sign this petition showing support for him to stay in his current location or risk losing this asset forever.”

Since the petition launch on Sunday, April 26, 3,577 residents have signed to show their support, including Cllr Lynn Forbes, Wokingham Town Mayor.

On signing this petition, Cllr Forbes wrote: “I’m signing this petition because this guy provides a great service to the people of Wokingham. And when Colin George was a councillor he gained written permission from the highest WBC Exec for the van to remain in the area he uses.”

She added: “Is this another vacuous witch hunt that WBC are intent on wasting money on. As they did at Sheeplands. It’s time to listen to the people you represent — let him stay.”

Other residents showed an outpouring of support for Mr Mursaloglu’s business.

Anne Jordan said: “What is the problem with this council? This man has been trading for years, it’s good food always there in the evening if you arrive late off the train, never any rubbish left around.

“With all the posh new shops in the town center the council needs to take a good look at its client base, most of those shops are empty; it’s the fast food outlets that make the money.

“He’s an honest hard working man trying to make a living for his family, there’s enough unemployed without adding to the numbers for no apparent reason.”

Others were concerned about the need to support small businesses.

Jaclyn Murphy said: “Independent traders — especially those who have been a long standing business in the community — should be supported. Unfair to be penalizing BBQ for the behaviour of a few. Very poor handling of the situation.”

And Gillian Graham said: “I lived and raised my children in Wokingham. All the changes you are making are not progress. Twenty years from now Wokingham will be a massive town with no community just stuck up gastro eateries. You are killing the community spirit of yesteryear.”

Marie Cassidy said: “Shame on you Wokingham Borough council! At a time when we should be supporting our local businesses, you do this! Let the man carry on trading and feeding his loyal customers.”

Other supporters congratulated Mr Mursaloglu on his customer service and kindness throughout his 29 years of trading.

Georgia Watts said: “Many people love this burger van and the owner is very kind to customers. Totally unnecessary to not renew his licence, which is a much used place to eat, just because it doesn’t suit the Wokingham ‘look’.”

Vicky Flowers said: “Best kebab van around. The owner and staff are super friendly. They have done nothing wrong so therefore their licence should not be taken away.”

And Adam Clementson said: “Outrageous decision to prevent him from trading. They have been there since forever. Thumbs down Wokingham Borough Council with stuck up snobby ways.”

Teena Devon said: “Lovely people….always friendly. Van is spotless. Food is fresh and delicious. Why try and shut down someone who is just earning an honest living and providing a service. Shameful WBC.”

Colin George, from the Wokingham Business Association has supported Mr Mursaloglu for years.

“He’s really respected in the community,” said Mr George. “He supplies all the taxi drivers, police, fire brigade, nurses and doctors — all the key workers right now.

“Even now, when I drive past he has customers queuing up each night — all respecting social distancing. But after a long shift, people don’t want to cook, or battle to book a supermarket delivery slot. He’s helping to feed the community.”

Mr George added: “Plus Kenan’s got two licenses. The street traders licence and the premises licence — which doesn’t run out until November.

“As an organisation, we’re here to support businesses. And he needs supporting.”

Tomorrow morning, the Licensing and Appeals Hearings Sub Committee will review Mr Mursaloglu’s appeal.

