McDonald’s to bring the Triple Cheeseburger to its Lower Earley branch

THEY say that the best things come in threes – and fans of McDonald’s will be in agreement as the company prepares to launch a triple cheeseburger.

Available from Wednesday, September 2, the burger is on its Saver menu and has a retail price of £2.19.

It includes three 100% British and Irish beef patties with onions, pickles, mustard and cheese, served in a soft toasted bun.

And the company says that this is not a flash in the pan: it is launching as a permanent addition following a trial period before lockdown began.

Limited to just 60 branches in Yorkshire, McDonald’s said that fans immediately took to social media in their droves to declare their love for the triple cheeseburger.

So from this week, the Lower Earley branch will be adding it to the menu.

In line with Government guidance, social distancing and safety measures at restaurants remain in place.

This includes hand sanitiser at every entrance for delivery couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers, table-service and contact tracing for customers who dine-in, and carefully managing the number of customers and crew inside each restaurant.