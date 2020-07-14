Medical company moves to Winnersh Triangle in lockdown deal

MEDICAL manufacturer Hollister UK — not to be confused with the US clothing company — is moving from its Wokingham offices to Winnersh Triangle.

The global healthcare company which is headquartered in Chicago, has sold its UK premises at 42 Broad Street in Wokingham, and its workforce after the fit-out is completed this month.

Hollister UK has taken 10,700 sq ft of space on the first-floor wing at Building 1010 on a 10-year lease, in a deal brokered by property consultancy Vail Williams LLP on behalf of Frasers Property, owners of Winnersh Triangle.

With increased capacity, the move will support the company’s continued growth in developing, manufacturing, and marketing healthcare products and services worldwide.

Tom Horkan, HR manager for North Europe, said: “We are delighted to be joining the vibrant business community at Winnersh Triangle. The building has been refurbished to an excellent standard and we look forward to taking advantage of the various amenities on offer there, from the cafés and shops, to the onsite hotel and green space that surrounds it.

“We are also very excited about future plans to continue to develop the business park even further.”

Winnersh Triangle has 1.5 million sq ft of mixed-use office buildings used by more than 60 occupiers including Virgin Media, ScanSource and most recently, film and TV sound studio, Pip Studios.

Charlie Nicholson, the partner at Vail Williams who secured the deal, said: “It is great to see that, despite lockdown, there are still some fantastic deals to be done.

“Solicitors are still transacting, and leases are still being signed as Winnersh Triangle continues to attract high-quality occupiers, drawn both by its connectivity and second-to-none facilities.

“As more and more businesses seek a move out of London, business parks such as this will become the go-to location, offering not just a more cost-effective solution to London, but also a better quality of life too.”

Curve Workplaces is fitting out the new office, and staff have worked remotely with the company to guarantee that the design, development and landlord approval processes were completed during lockdown.

Mr Horkan added: “Curve have created a design that maximises the light and flow of the building and will create an engaging, collaborative and highly flexible workspace for our associates.

“Building 1010 will ensure that we have the grown-on space that we need as we continue to expand our business operations and we look forward to making the move once fitout is complete.”