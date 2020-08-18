Meet the two Wellington College students who cycled to Switzerland with their toothbrushes

TWO WELLINGTON College students have raised more than £5,000 in a charity cycle across the Alps.

Sam Hind (17) and Cosmo Smith (17) who go to the Crowthorne-based school made a spur of the moment decision to fundraise for autism research charity, Autistica.

Their cycling challenge faced only one hurdle — they didn’t have bikes.

Picking up two cycles, the duo had one week of training until they took on the 850km route across France and Switzerland.

Joined by Mark Hind, Sam’s father, the three men left with a pair of flip flops, a toothbrush and their cycling gear on Friday, July 31 and crossed their finish line on Sunday.

Sam Hind and Cosmo Smith en route

Maria Hind, Sam’s mother said: “They’ve followed all the guidance and worn masks, and travelled lightly for that reason.

“They’ve been cycling on country roads, in places with few people — which has produced some lovely pictures taken by my husband, who is a photographer.

“They’re not planning on flying back. At one point they were going to cycle back, but travelling across land is quite expensive for them.”

On their last day cycling, the trio were met with challenging heat and hills.

Sam posted an update on the trio’s fundraising page, where he wrote: “We started in Villeneuve and temperatures were already in the high 30°Cs.

“We cycled along the banks of the Rhone to Aigle and then faced the biggest climb of the trip — 4,700 ft in 12 miles.

“The temperature on the climb was 39°C but we were helped along by shouts of support from various drivers on the route up.

“We are so happy to have exceeded our target of £5,000 for Autistica as we started our final climb, thank you to everyone who supported us, and donated so generously. The last 400 yards were the only downhill bit of the day.”

Sam Hind and Cosmo Smith en route

Ms Hind added: “They’ve had a few struggles along the way, once they helped someone with their flat tyre, and ended up leaving it with them. I’ve been amazed by their positivity.”

Sam and Cosmo met when they were two, at nursery school.

They will be finishing their final year of A-Levels at Wellington College in September.

For more information, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/samcosmomatt