Mental health charity runs #24daysactive campaign

A READING charity has been keeping people active from their homes with their 24 days active campaign this month.

Beginning on Wednesday, April 1, the #24daysactive wellbeing initiative was run by Sport in Mind — a charity that champions better mental health through physical activity.

Charity ambassador, Paul Owen said: “It encourages folks to keep active during this extended period at home with 24 different, fun, easy to do, at home tasks.

Each day, the charity has challenged their followers to take part in a sporting challenge ranging in difficulty.

They then share video submissions of people tackling the challenges.

“Finally, on our last day Friday, April 24 all participants will face off in an exciting at home competition day,” added Mr Owen.

Today the charity celebrated its 9th anniversary. Since its launch, they have supported over 12,000 people experiencing mental health problems.

“In June 2019, Sport in Mind’s work received the highest honour a charity can receive by winning the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service,” added Mr Owen.

“The charity has grown steadily, working in close partnership with Berkshire NHS, to deliver weekly sport and physical activity groups in the community and in inpatient care at Prospect Park Hospital.”

And their sessions are now being delivered in partnership with all the NHS trusts across the South East.

Mr Owen added: “It is a wonderful charity and is currently working hard to play its part in providing assistance to its service users by providing both telephone and interactive services.

“They’re working out how to develop services further, particularly in the light of the effect that the current lockdown will have on our mental health.”

To get involved in the remaining challenges, visit: twitter.com/sportinmind

