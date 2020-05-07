Mental health support avaliable for veterans even during lockdown

MENTAL health support is continually available for veterans, even during lockdown said a local healthcare trust.

As the 75th anniversary of VE Day approaches tomorrow, the Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has reiterated its support services available to military personnel.

The trust currently offers services for a range of military-related difficulties such as PTSD, depression, anger, and other complex and challenging needs.

A spokesperson said: “We understand that the Covid-19 pandemic is putting additional pressure on people, raising levels of anxiety, restricting our social interaction and increasing people’s worries about the future.

“Especially in these difficult times, we’d like to reassure people that we are here to help.

“Our support is available to all ex-service members of the armed forces, regardless of rank or number of years of service. It is also available to reservists who are not currently mobilised.

“We can provide online or telephone appointments and veterans can self-refer and family and friends can also refer a loved one who may benefit from our support.”

Dr Deborah Lee, Berkshire Healthcare’s lead for the Veterans’ service said: “We are delighted to be able to deliver evidence-based psychological treatments for our veteran population, enabling them to access local, specialist and community-based care in a timely manner.

“Our team is highly skilled and passionate about making a real difference to people’s quality of life once they have left the armed services.”

For more information about the services available, visit: www.berkshirehealthcare.nhs.uk

Or to refer someone, call 0300 365 0300 or email: Bks-tr.referralhub@nhs.net

