Metawell: Make Friends With Menopause and Celebrate The Change!

Hot flushes? Poor sleep? Foggy brain? Mood swings? Anxiety? No sex drive? Headaches? Crying without a reason? Weight gain? Thinning hair?…

Being a lady of a certain age is not always fun! If you struggle with these symptoms, know that you CAN take control and don’t need to suffer.

What is Menopause?

The menopause/perimenopause is not an illness! It is a natural transition that causes various hormonal and physiological changes. We are all different in how we experience and deal with the menopause and what symptoms (if any) we get. There’s much you can do to lessen any unpleasant symptoms and start enjoying and celebrating this transition period in your life!



Accept!

Do not bottle it all up! Talking openly about your experience, symptoms and struggles is one of the best things you can do. With openness comes acceptance, and when we stop fighting against what happens to us naturally and start accepting it, everything changes for the better. And remember, you are not alone! Share your experience with others, bond with other menopausal women, laugh and cry together! When we do that, we are lifting the taboo around menopause and stopping the stigma and negativity attached to it.

Nourish your body!

Does your transitioning body get all necessary nutrients, antioxidants and cofactors from your diet to make and balance hormones, keep your moods lifted and your brain sharp? Or do you always succumb to “carby”, sugary foods for convenience and comfort? When you fill your plate with a variety of good quality, colourful and organic real food, you are supporting your changing body in the best way possible. These are some of the best foods that may be particularly helpful at balancing hormones and curbing menopausal symptoms:n Quality protein in every meal/snack, e.g. fish/seafood, meat/offal, eggs, nuts/seeds, beans/lentils.n Healthy fats such as oily fish, olive oil, avocados, nuts/seed.n Colourful veggies, fruits and berries.n Cruciferous vegetables and leafy greens.n Fermented soybeans, e.g. tempeh, miso, natto. In general, eat a rainbow of colours and a wide variety of real foods to provide your body with a range of nutrients from your diet.

Say No to Triggers!

Refined carbs, sugar, caffeine, alcohol and spicy foods can exacerbate hot flushes and other symptoms so cut down on these, as well as any foods you’ve identified as your triggers.

Get Tested!

Get your vitamin D level tested and supplement if not optimal. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to early menopause, insomnia, tiredness, depression, hair loss, muscle pain, bone loss and other common menopause symptoms.

Create a Supporting Lifestyle

It’s important to listen to your body and identify what may trigger your symptoms. Mindfulness is great for this, so start paying more attention to the messages your body sends you. Stress can exacerbate symptoms but regular enjoyable exercise and meditation can reduce stress and help you accept this lifestyle better.

