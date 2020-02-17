Mill Lane closed due to flooding – hotel is open, but don't try and charge you car!

Storm Dennis flooding
Mill Lane in Sindlesham is closed due to flooding Picture: Phil Creighton

A SINDLESHAM hotel is open as normal despite the roads around it being closed for flooding.
The DoubleTree by Hilton Reading M4, J10 – previously Sindlesham Mill – has procedures in place to ensure that its guests can get to and from the hotel safely.

Mill Lane is currently closed due to flooding from the River Loddon.

This means that the hotel’s pub, the Poacher’s Inn, has been forced to close.

Sindlesham
Tesla charging points are currently underwater Picture: Phil Creighton

The hotel’s car park is also submerged, including the Tesla electric car charging points.

This is the second time this has happened in recent weeks – it was flooded on December 21, just four days before Christmas.

However, this time the flooding is more severe.

Doubletree flooding
Sindlesham Mill flooding Picture: Phil Creighton

A spokesperson for the hotel told The Wokingham Paper that guests were being called to let them know about the flooding.

And a note on social media added: “Unfortunately once again the car park is flooded with extremely limited parking at the hotel. Mill Lane is also closed due to flooding and so, unfortunately, Poacher Pub is closed. If you are due to arrive this evening to the hotel please call reception directly for the latest updates on the parking situation.”

Mill Lane
Mill Lane in Sindlesham is currently closed due to flooding

