Mill Lane closed for five nights starting this evening

MILL LANE will be closed for roadworks from tonight until Friday.

Balfour Beatty will be working on the Mill Lane Bridge, as part of the M4 smart motorway project.

Work will start tonight and run until Friday, July 24. And the road will be closed from 8pm to 5.30am Monday to Thursday, and 8pm to 7am on Friday.

There will be a diversion via Mole Road, King Street Lane, Winnersh Relief Road and Lower Earley Way (B3270).

In a letter, Balfour Beatty said: “We have planned this carefully to minimise travel disruption for those who cannot work from home or deliver vital goods and services.

“Following the post installation, the work to install the environmental barrier panels will start, this is expected to commence on Thursday, August 13 and should last about four nights, excluding the weekend.”