Minute’s silence at 10am for victims of Forbury Gardens attack

WOKINGHAM residents have been invited to join a minute’s silence at 10am this morning in memory of the victims of the weekend attack.

Wokingham Borough Council have asked for anyone joining to mark the minute’s silence in their homes.

It will be led by the Mayor of Reading online via: www.facebook.com/ReadingCouncil.

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said: “The council is devastated by news of the violent attacks in our neighbouring town of Reading.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims affected by this traumatic event on Saturday 20 June.

“We are shocked and saddened that one of the victims was Mr Furlong, Head of History and Government and Politics at the Holt School Wokingham. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the school community.”

And WBC executive member for children’s services, Cllr UllaKarin Clark, said: “I have been left utterly shocked and devastated by this tragedy. My thoughts are with Mr Furlong’s family and friends and with the whole school community.

“The Holt is a strong school that promotes good citizenship and a supportive culture, but this will be a time when it needs the support of the wider community. I will provide whatever help I can personally and ensure that the whole of the borough council does the same.”