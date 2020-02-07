Missing Lions in Woodley and Earley – can you help the search?

Woodley & Earley Lions Club are actively looking for new members.

Lions clubs are an international organisation with several hundred clubs located throughout the UK.

Members respond to both local & global needs with the sole aim of helping others in the community less fortunate than themselves.

This is achieved by fundraising events where members are free to give as little or as much of their time as they choose to commit.

Last year the club raised over £18,000 which was all shared locally & this year we hope to raise a similar sum or more but we need your help to do so.

If you feel you would like to join a social group where we enjoy ourselves & build lasting friendships along the way please call 0845 8339863 or email mortimer188@btinternet.com .

The club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at Sonning Golf Club, Sonning.

In the meantime please visit our website viz Woodley&EarleyLions-e-clubhouse.org.

Colin Gibson, Publicity Officer, W&E Lions Club

