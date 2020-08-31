The Wokingham Paper

FOUND: MISSING MAN: Police appeal for help to track down Easthampstead’s Terry

by Phil Creighton0
MISSING PERSON FOUND


Terry has been found safe and well.

POLICE are appealing for help to try and trace an Easthampstead man who has gone missing. 

Terry Goodwin, 48, was last seen around 8.30pm on Sunday, August 30, in Waterham Road.

He is about 5ft 8 ins tall with a large build and a balding head. 

Police said he is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit and blue trainers and is known to frequent the local area.

Investigating officer Sergeant Phil Ashlee said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who has seen Terry or who has any information which they think could help us locate him.

“He suffers from epilepsy and may have had a medical episode while he has been out, so may appear unwell.

“If you think you have any details which could help find Terry, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 292 (31/8).”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

PLASTIC FREE HOME: The latest zero waste addition in Wokingham borough can be found in a petrol station

David Lamont

Theresa May resigns as Prime Minister

Phil Creighton

Roger Herridge hoping Binfield FC fortunes will turn as they head to Windsor

Tom Crocker
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.