FOUND: MISSING MAN: Police appeal for help to track down Easthampstead’s Terry





Terry has been found safe and well.

POLICE are appealing for help to try and trace an Easthampstead man who has gone missing.

Terry Goodwin, 48, was last seen around 8.30pm on Sunday, August 30, in Waterham Road.

He is about 5ft 8 ins tall with a large build and a balding head.

Police said he is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit and blue trainers and is known to frequent the local area.

Investigating officer Sergeant Phil Ashlee said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who has seen Terry or who has any information which they think could help us locate him.

“He suffers from epilepsy and may have had a medical episode while he has been out, so may appear unwell.

“If you think you have any details which could help find Terry, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 292 (31/8).”