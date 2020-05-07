MISSING: Police appeal for information on 17-year-old girl last seen this afternoon

POLICE ARE appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing girl from Wokingham.

Natasha Wheeler, aged 17, was last seen at around 3pm today (Thursday, May 7) in Barkham Road.

Natasha is white, approximately 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build and was wearing a blue t-shirt, jogging bottoms and black trainers.

She is known to frequent Bracknell and the Berkshire area.

Investigating officer, Inspector Elton Evans, based at Loddon Valley Police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Natasha as we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Please get in touch, if you think you may have seen Natasha, or have any information about where she might be.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference URN 718 7/5.”