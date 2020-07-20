The Wokingham Paper

Mo Barrow leaves Reading to join South Korean club

Modou Barrow has departed Reading for a fee believed to be around £1.5million to join South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai.

Barrow spent the 2019/20 season on loan in Turkey with Denizlispor but has now made a permanent move away from the Madejski Stadium.

The 27-year-old winger joined the Royals in 2017 on a free transfer from Swansea City and went on to score 14 goals in 77 Championship appearances.

Barrow posted a farewell message to the Reading fans on his Twitter page: “The time has come for me to accept a new challenge in my career. As a professional football player we look forward to challenges and improving but to say goodbye sometimes is always the hardest.

“I would like to say I am grateful for the fond memories and great time spent with you all at reading fc. To all the wonderful staff, I enjoyed working with you all.

“Special thank you to the amazing fans who show up come rain, come sunshine supporting and cheering us to reach our goals. For this I say a big thank you till we meet again once a ROYALS always a ROYALS you guys will always be in my heart.”

