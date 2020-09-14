The Wokingham Paper

Monthly councillor surgery resumes for Wokingham Without residents

The sessions started on Saturday. Picture: Shaaz via geograph

WOKINGHAM WITHOUT residents can meet their ward councillors again as a monthly surgery resumes.

The sessions had been on hold due to coronavirus, but they now resume using Covid-safe methods. These include social distancing and requesting that any residents wear face coverings.

The sessions are held on the second Saturday of the month, from 10am, and started on Saturday September 12. No appointment is needed.

The surgery will be in the Howard Palmer Room in St Sebastian’s Memorial Hall, Nine Mile Ride RG40 3BA.

